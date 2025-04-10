APC Shuts Down Nat’l Secretariat Over Murder Of Kidnapped Director

Share

On Thursday, the All Progressive Congress (APC) shut down its National Secretariat, popularly known as “Buhari House” following the killing of its Director of Administration, Hon. AbdulRauf Adekunle Adeniji.

New Telegraph gathered that that the deceased who was kidnapped weeks ago, was reportedly killed last month.

The abductors concealed news of his murder even while still negotiating for the payment of a ₦50 million ransom.

In a memo titled; ‘Secretariat closure for the mourning of the director of administration’, the Party advised all the staff to use the period of mourning for sober reflection and prayers for the family and the loved ones.

It memo reads; “The National Secretary has approved the closure of the National secretariat from all party/work activities with immediate effect till Monday 14th April 2025.

”This decision was made after he had received the news of the sad demise of the Director of Administration Late Hon. AbdulRauf Adekunle Adeniji.”

Meanwhile, a Senator on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), representing Kano Central, Rufai Hanga, has disclosed how the former Governor of Lagos State and now Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, invited him to Lagos to discuss the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Hanga, the APC would not have existed without him.

However, Hanga disclosed this in a recent interview while responding to questions about whether there are any conversations within the NNPP about joining the coalition led by opposition leaders.

Hanga stated that his leader, referring to former Governor of Kano State Rabiu Kwankwaso, has been a friend to Tinubu for many years.

He noted that Kwankwaso had been invited to join the government but was, at a point, ditched.

The NNPP chieftain said, “We have not decided anything yet, but within the next one or two months, you will hear our decision.

“My leader has been a friend to President Bola Tinubu for many years. They invited Kwankwaso ab initio to come and join the government because they had an agreement, and he consented.

“But that agreement was kicked out, and he was ditched. We thank God it happened very early before anything even started. There is so much betrayal in this country. If not for me, APC would not have existed, and no one gave me a dime.

“Tinubu came to Arewa House in Abuja and invited me to his house. We sat in his bedroom and agreed on how APC would be formed.

“We have been together for a long time, and I have a lot of respect for him, but his spin doctors do not see that. It is only themselves they know, and this has never happened in this country before.

“People from other parts of the country have ruled, but we have never had a situation where people were openly bragging that it is their time.

“They do things with impunity, and when you talk to them, they will tell you it is their time.”

