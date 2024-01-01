APC Ship Sailing Smoothly – Ganduje

…Dismisses party chieftain insinuations on wrong leadership style

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has said the ship of the party under his watch is sailing smoothly.

Ganduje, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment, Chief Oliver Okpala dismissed insinuations of bad leadership in APC by the former National Vice Chairman, North West, Salihu Lukman.

Lukman, who resigned from the National Working Committee of APC accused Ganduje of running the party like his predecessor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

According to Lukman, Ganduje runs APC like a Sole Administrator, who does not take cognizance of the provisions of the constitution of the party.

But reacting to Lukman, Ganduje through his Senior Special Assistant berated Lukman, describing him as a loosed cannon who has been rudderless in his public utterances and conduct over the years.

He said, “For him to make such claims about Ganduje means that he is indeed mischievous. He is trying to give a wrong narrative about the political superiority and effective leadership which Dr Ganduje has been providing for the party.”

“We know Lukman’s cantankerous antecedents and we are not surprised by this incredulous outburst.

“A party official who has fought every party leadership even the one he served alongside is not a person who should be taken seriously.

“Lukman should know that the APC ship is sailing smoothly and every member of the various organs is being carried along.

“How does Lukman know that Ganduje’s leadership is not holding relevant meetings? Must every meeting be splashed on newspapers or social media?

Ganduje is not an infantile attention seeker like Lukman who suffers character deficit.

“Ganduje is a calculative, strategic and composed leader who holds meetings when necessary, not just for meetings sake and when such meetings hold he does not rush to the media except it is of utmost importance.

“For Ganduje, strategy is better than energy. He is not a rabble-rouser like Lukman and would continue to lead the APC with dignity and decorum. Ganduje is not a rowdy or confused attention seeker. He is a father to all in the party.

“Lukman’s conduct and utterances have shown that he is politically bankrupt. He is politically confused and should not be associated with him. Otherwise, how can he be against every leadership of a party he says he belongs to?

“No wonder at the public presentation of his book recently, a former National Chairman of the APC, Senator Adams Oshiomhole took him to the cleaners and lectured him about the ABC of character in politics.

“Hear what the former Edo Governor said about Lukeman:

“Lukman wrote several letters, dismissing my leadership without calling me. When you ride on the back of a tiger, there is only one destination. Lukman was appointed undemocratically by the governors’ forum. I was not consulted—I was a governor. We were told this is the new DG of the APC governors forum”

Lukeman who pretends to be a saint and democrat was appointed DG APC governor’s forum undemocratically.”

Further, the Chairman’s aide said, “Ganduje is a modern political messiah and he stands eminently on the robust platform of decorum, respect and love for the people.

“He exudes love, faith, joy and happiness and he is committed to letting such pristine virtues to permeate Nigeria’s political orbit.

“Ganduje is a man who has seen it all, he is father to all and that is why the APC national leadership decided to make him the National Chairman of the party so that he can be a unifying factor, a stabiliser, who would use his wealth of experience in resolving political differences.

“He has also begun to greatly impact positively on the fortunes and image of the party in the current dispensation. What he has done since he came on the saddle is to unite and not to divide like Lukman, a professional man in creating confusion.”