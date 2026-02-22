On Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the re-election of Christopher Maikalangu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

The AMAC Collation Officer, Andrew Abue, who made this declaration in the early hours of Sunday, said Maikalangu, the incumbent Chairman, secured the highest number of votes in the election.

According to the coalition officer, the incumbent Chairman polled 40,295 votes out of 62,861 valid votes cast.

However, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) finished second with 12,109 votes, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) polled 3,398 votes.

Speaking on the election coalition, Abue disclosed that 2,336 votes were rejected.

He added that total valid votes stood at 62,861, while overall votes cast were 65,197. He further disclosed that AMAC has 837,338 registered voters, with 65,676 accredited for the election.

“That Maikalangu of the APC, having certified the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Abue said.

Results released for the 12 political parties that participated in the election showed the following:

Accord (A), represented by Agbon Vaniah – 403 votes

Action Alliance (AA), Nemiebika Tamunomiesam – 108 votes

African Democratic Congress (ADC), Paul Ogidi – 12,109 votes

Action Democratic Party (ADP), Richard Elizabeth – 588 votes

All Progressives Congress (APC), Christopher Maikalangu – 40,295 votes

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Eze Chukwu – 1,111 votes

Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Chukwu Promise – 122 votes

Action Peoples Party (APP), Ugoh Michael – 32 votes

Boot Party (BP), Thomas Happiness – 43 votes

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Jibrin Alhassan – 1,694 votes

National Rescue Movement (NRM), Samson Usani – 73 votes

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dantani Zanda – 3,398 votes

Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Iber Shimakaha – 90 votes

Social Democratic Party (SDP), Simon Obinna – 2,185 votes

Young Progressives Party (YPP), Madaki Robert – 421 votes

Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Swani Buba – 189 votes

Speaking to newsmen after the declaration, the APC collation agent, Gambo Babale, described the process as credible and transparent.

“INEC has done so well. We’ve seen the processes across all the polling units, the ward coalition centres and here at AMAC area council coalition centre. Everything was done perfectly well.

“They’ve tried. They’ve done everything humanly possible. I believe this high level of transparency occurred in all the coalition’s exercise that took place in AMAC.

“PDP won about two ward councillors, Karu and Karishi. That is to tell you the level of transparency that happens in this election,” he said.

Babale congratulated the winner and expressed confidence that the victory would translate into continued development for residents of AMAC. He also said the outcome signalled the APC’s readiness ahead of the 2027 elections.

Similarly, Abdullahi Ibrahim, the YPP ward collation agent, commended the collation process for its transparency and extended congratulations to the winner.

Party agents from the ADC, APC, APGA, YPP and NNPP signed the result sheets at the collation centre.