APC S’East: Youths Hail Emergence Of Ogbonnaya As Leader

A political group, the South East Youths 4 Progressives, has congratulated Hon. Chimamkpa Ogbonnaya on his emergence as APC South East Zonal Youth Leader.

In a statement issued by its Chairman, Comrade Chukwuemeka Ugah, the group described Hon. Ogbonnaya’s emergence as a well-deserved recognition of his dedication, leadership capacity, and commitment to youth development and progressive ideals in the South East.

Speaking to newsmen, Comr. Ugah Chukwuemeka expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his visionary leadership and continued support for youth inclusion in governance.

He also appreciated the National Chairman of the APC, the party’s National Working Committee, and all APC leaders and stakeholders for their confidence in the ability of South East youths.

The group extended special thanks to the deputy speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, for his unwavering support, mentorship and role in advancing the interests of the region within the party and at the national level.

SEY4P noted that Hon. Ogbonnaya’s emergence signals a new era of unity, inclusiveness and progressive engagement for youths in the South East, expressing confidence that he will effectively mobilise young people and strengthen the party’s presence across the zone.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the APC and working collaboratively with the new zonal youth leadership to achieve sustainable growth and political advancement in the region.