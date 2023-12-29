APC S/West Youth Stakeholders Mourns Governor Akeredolu

Following the sudden demise of the Governor of Ondo State, Olurotimi Akeredolu on Wednesday, the Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Stakeholders has joined others to mourn the passing of their leader and trailblazer, Akeredolu.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Friday, December 29 and made available to New Telegraph by members of the forum.

The statement reads, “In a sombre acknowledgement of the profound loss experienced by the nation, the Forum of APC Southwest Youth stakeholders issues this press release to express heartfelt condolences on the demise of the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN CON

“Governor Akeredolu, whose contributions made an indelible mark on Nigerian politics, breathed his last on 27 December 2023. His influential leadership as the Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association and later as the Chairman of the South West Governors Forum showcased a commitment to justice and the welfare of his people.

“The Forum of APC Southwest Youth stakeholders, representing the vibrant youth constituency within the All Progressives Congress (APC), joins the Government and resilient people of Ondo State in mourning the loss of this distinguished leader.

“Our sympathies extend to the Akeredolu family during this challenging time, and we stand in solidarity with them as they navigate the grief of losing a beloved figure.

“Governor Akeredolu, recognized for his diplomatic, forthright, and dogged leadership, was not only a political luminary but also a friend to the youth. His support for youth initiatives and commitment to providing opportunities for the younger generation were sources of inspiration for the Forum.

“As we collectively mourn the passing of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the Forum of APC Southwest Youth stakeholders pays tribute to his legacy, emphasizing the enduring principles of justice and progress that he championed throughout his illustrious career.

“May the soul of Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu rest in eternal peace.