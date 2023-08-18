APC Running A Human Face Government –Adaramodu

Senator Yemi Adaramodu is the spokesperson of the Senate. He speaks in this interview with CHUKWU DAVID on the Senate approval of funds for palliatives and social safety net fund as requested by President Bola Tinubu

The Senate recently approved N500 billion and another $800 million requests by the President; what are these funds supposed to be used for?

The issue was considered in order to cushion the negative effects of the fuel subsidy removal on common Nigerians. Definitely, that may not be enough because there are many other aspects which the government can delve into, especially as we learnt that government has been having talks with the organised labour.

I think the Federal Government is going to do something in that area. But in the immediate, what is the stopgap for dependent Nigerians, so as to lift them up before other palliatives come.

We feel the problems too and that was why we believe that the average Nigerian must be assisted because we are running a human face government. Because we are running human face government, everything that will be done must be targeted at Nigerians.

That was why we expeditiously acceded to the request of Mr. President because appropriations belong to the National Assembly. No kobo can be spent without appropriating it by the National Assembly. It took us time to pass it because we have all pointers that this palliative is going to yield result.

It is going to touch those people that it is supposed to touch. So, that was why it was passed. On the issue of $800 million that is like a social security scheme, which the Federal Government has sourced for because we know that the N500 billion cannot do the magic; the $800 million will follow in assisting Nigerians overcome the economic hardship in the country. So, that was why we approved these requests by Mr. President.

What measures are in place to ensure that the palliatives get to those who ought to get it?

You know that we were not part of the previous palliatives. For this 10th Senate, we asked questions because all of us are concerned. My town is concerned, my senatorial district is concerned and my state is concerned, and every other person.

We were not part of any previous palliatives and we are not concerned about what was given before. I am not aware of whatever palliatives that had been done before but what is on ground is that when we asked questions about data, data was supplied and when we asked questions about modus operandi, modus operandi was supplied.

Therefore, there is no reason that we should doubt the veracity of those explanations; empirical ones for that matter. Another thing is that, even when you talk about palliatives in the past, fuel subsidy had never been officially removed before. This is the one that fuel subsidy has been removed and everybody knows that. So, this one is targeted to cushion the effect of an action of government and to shore up the economy of Nigeria.

Therefore, this one cannot go the way of the others. We all know that there has never been a time the government came to the National Assembly to ask for palliatives. It used to be through a ministry such as Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management. But this one is a direct Federal Government dealing with the citizens and we don’t have any reason to doubt the genuineness of the scheme.

Does it make sense that the Federal Government removed fuel subsidy only to start seeking for a loan of $800 million to cushion its effect?

We are all know that this issue of $800 million came up towards the end of the last government. The opinion of many Nigerians was that, when it was just few days to go, where will you expend it? Can you bring up a very good agenda of how you are going to expend it? And if any such money is coming to the coffers of Nigeria, it has to be legislated and it must be targeted at something. And you know that it is a World Bank facility.

It has been on before the advent of this government. So, it is not borrowing, it is for the national social safety net. It is very different from the palliatives targeted specifically at Nigerians and to be sourced among Nigerians. It is not borrowing; it is not a loan; we are not approving a loan for the Federal Government. It is a World Bank assisted facility that has been there before the 10th Senate.

But any money that is coming from outside or that is being taken out of Nigeria coffers must be legislated upon. That is what we did on Thursday last week. I have always been recommending something; whenever appropriation is done, let us avail ourselves of the opportunity of reading through. That oversighting does not reside only with Assembly people even we as journalists can oversight.

So, if we oversight very well, we will realise that it is not a new thing as a budget. When you look at all items there, they were part of 2022 budgetary provisions. None is new. The only one that is new is that N500 billion, which had to be sourced for within the budget that had been in existence. So, any other budget tittle or heading that is there because of the N500 billion will now be first line charge towards the next budget of 2024, which has to start from September.

That is the implication. I always say one thing; even if it is 10 kobo in the budget, they will write National Assembly and that is what Nigerians will first talk about. They would have forgotten that the National Assembly is not only about senators or House of Representatives members only.

We cannot give ourselves salary, it is not possible, it is illegal. That person will go to jail. There is an agency; Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) that can do that. Either salary or allowance, National Assembly cannot give themselves a kobo.

They can’t add or even subtract. And RMAFC will never do it for only the National Assembly. When they are doing it, they will do it for everybody, and there is no reason to do it and it has never been done. Nothing like that has ever happened. When they gave me my salary for May, I found out it did not change, it was the same thing with 2019 salary of June 2019. That was four years ago and my salary has never changed.

But it is good that we are very alive to it; we have even forgotten that the National Assembly includes all those people that work here, messengers and all sorts. You don’t know that if I am not here, many Nigerians too will not be here. They will be unemployed too. Those people who sweep the office, they are there because I am there. They will not just include them to start sweeping outside there, the drivers, the sweepers, and several others and consider even the energy, power and so on.

When you look at it, it will be paid by the budget allocated to the National Assembly. So, when you see the National Assembly, it is definitely not only members. If we look at 2022 budget very well, you will find out that nothing there is new. The only thing that is new there is that N500 billion.

Why all other things must be brought forward is that we must show it in appropriation to make it a law that yes, these have been like this, we removed N5 from here, N2 from there and N3, we joined them to make N10.

That is that N10 that we are spending but everything must still come together. So, our salary, has not increased, allowances have not increased. If it is going to be increased, I will clap for myself.

How is the budget going to be funded?

First of all, I want to crave your indulgence about this, maybe one or two years back, we were told the number of litres of petroleum Nigerians are consuming everyday. Few weeks ago, after the removal of subsidy, we now had almost the actual number that Nigerians are consuming. Now when you subtract that over-bloated number from the real number and you multiply by how much a litre is, that is money.

When you see these fake astonishing merchants who carried only brief cases and who made sure they locust on the resources of Nigeria through oil subsidy, when that one is removed, you know that there would be savings.

The 2023 budget is already on, so that saving will be like an extraneous gain over the budget which we have already. But when you make budget estimates, you will now tell us where the funding will come from. But, for this one now, instead of that N500 billion, which would be available to fund the existing, for bridge, we are pulling that together now in the emergency and giving it to the people.

Look, we can afford to be giving you litres of fuel because it is your own property, your own inheritance but let us turn it to Naira and give that to people, that is the issue of this one. The issue of where money will come from does not arise because they have not come to us to say they want to borrow money. If they come to us and say they want to borrow, then we can ask the question: Where is the money coming from?