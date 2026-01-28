APC RPFL: Marwa, Onyeagba, Olulade, Others To Review 1,700 Applications Nationwide

About 170 prominent Nigerians have been announced as members of the shortlist committee to review over 1,700 applications received from young Nigerians nationwide for the Rising Progressive Young Leaders Fellowship (RPLF).

The committee consists of a former Nigerian Ambassador to Burundi, HE Elijah Onyeagba; DG Citizen and Leadership Centre, Rinsola Abiola; Executive Director, Galaxy Backbone, Segun Olulade; Zainab Buba Marwa; former SSA to President Buhari, Mr Wole Aboderin; are amongst others.

Other members of the committee include; SSA to the President on Community Engagement Southwest, Moremi Ojudu; ED North Central Development Commission, Princess Atika Ajana; Founder of WFM Toun Okewale Sonaiya; SSA to the President on Entrepreneurship Development Chalya Shagaya among others.

The RPLF is a flagship and elite leadership development initiative of the Progressive School of Politics, Leadership and Statecraft (PSPLS), the human capital development arm of the APC National Youth Wing, purposefully designed to produce the best of the best, a new cadre of high value, governance ready young leaders prepared for public sector leadership and national service.

According to the APC National Youth Leader, Dr Dayo Israel, the Fellowship targets exceptional emerging leaders with the capacity to contribute meaningfully to governance today, while being deliberately groomed to shape leadership and statecraft tomorrow.

It is structured as a rigorous, immersive, and transformational experience that combines intellectual depth, practical exposure, and elite mentorship to prepare the next generation of progressive leaders for roles across the public sector, political institutions, and policy making spaces.