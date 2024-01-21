APC Reviews S’ Court Judgement, Salutes Tinubu Over Love For Party

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has reviewed the Kano Governorship, Supreme Court Judgement, and moves to create a strong avenue that will unite their members and give room for more people willing to join the party. A communique signed by the Chief of Staff to APC National Chairman, Chief of Staff, Mallam Muhammad Garba, disclosed that the party expressed appreciation to President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support and love for Kano State, particularly the APC family as well as his resolve and commitment to the progress and development of the party in the state and the country in general.

Mallam Garba said the stakeholders meeting re- solved that in line with the initiative of APC’s national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the doors of the party in Kano are open for those willing to join. He said, “The doors of APC are open to new members across the country and in Diaspora either as groups or individuals. “Also in order to enhance unity, progress and development in Kano State, the stakeholders’ meeting expressed determination to continue to pursue the path of dialogue with individu- als, associations or political parties ready to join the APC”.

Mallam Garba noted that the meeting resolved to convene an elaborate stakeholders’ meeting in Kano with a view to strategising on how to further unite the party for enhanced development. He added that the meeting also agreed to set up various committees that will chart a new course for the party in the state. “The meeting also appreciated members of the party for their maturity, support and patience during the period of the legal battle and called on them to remain calm and await the outcome of the expanded stakeholders meeting scheduled for Thursday, January 25, 2024.” Select Kano APC stakeholders participated in the meeting presided over by the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin.

Others were the APC gubernatorial and deputy gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and Murtala Sule Garo respectively; Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Engr. Abdullahi Ti- jjani Muhammad Gwarzo; Minister of State Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Mariya Mahmud Bunkure; Kano APC chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas and host of others.