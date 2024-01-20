APC Review S’Court Judgement, Salutes Tinubu For Love For Party

The All Progressive Congress (APC), has reviewed the Supreme Court judgment of the Kano State Governorship election and moves to create a strong avenue that will unite their members and give room for more people to join the party.

Speaking through a communique signed by the APC National Chairman, Chief of Staff, Mallam Muhammad Garba, the Party, expressed appreciation to President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support and love for Kano state and particularly the APC family as well as his resolve and commitment towards the progress and development of the party in the state and the country in general.

Garba, said the stakeholders meeting, has resolved that as Progressives in line with the initiative of its national Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the doors of APC in Kano, remained for hundreds of new members willing to join.

He said, “The door of the APC is open to wooing new members to the party across the country and in the diaspora at group or individual level, because of the good governance and sound promises of the party”.

“Also in order to enhance unity, progress, and development of Kano state, the stakeholders’ meeting expressed commitment to continue to pursue the path of dialogue with individuals, associations, or political parties ready to join the APC”, Garba added.

Garba, notes that the meeting resolved to convene an elaborate stakeholders' meeting in Kano to strategize on how to further unite the party for enhanced development, adding that the meeting also agrees to set up various committees that will chart a new course for the party's activities.

“The meeting also appreciated members of the party for their maturity, support, and patience during the period of the legal battle and called on them to remain calm and await the outcome of the expanded stakeholders meeting scheduled for Thursday, January 25, 2024.”

Those who participated at the meeting included some selected Kano APC stakeholders which was presided over by the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, APC Gubernatorial and Deputy Gubernatorial Candidates, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and Murtala Sule Garo respectively; Minister of State Housing and Urban Development, Engr. Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo; Minister of State Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Mariya Mahmud Bunkure; Kano APC chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas and to host of others.