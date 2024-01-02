APC Replies PDP, Says Tinubu’s New Year Message Sensitive’

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s comment on President Bola Tinubu’s New Year message, describing it as measured, sensitive, and presidential.

The APC reaction is coming barely 24 hours after the opposition party heavily criticised President Tinubu as uninspiring and filled with empty promises.

Speaking in a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Felix Morka defended the president’s message, stating that it was fitting for a New Year speech.

He emphasized that such speeches are meant to set expectations for the coming year rather than being a policy statement.

This defence suggests the PDP may have misunderstood the purpose of the president’s address.

The APC highlighted that President Tinubu acknowledged the impact of his administration’s policies on citizens.

He expressed a strong commitment to overcoming challenges and securing a stronger nation.

The president’s pledges include addressing power and energy issues, refining petroleum products locally, reducing prices, creating jobs, fostering a better business environment, tackling insecurity, expanding food security, and implementing a new minimum wage.

The APC also pointed to the signing of the 2024 budget on New Year’s Day as tangible evidence of President Tinubu’s commitment to his promises.

The budget, which reflects a move away from heavy reliance on borrowing, signifies a transformative fiscal approach.

It aims to recalibrate Nigeria’s financial landscape and lay a robust foundation for sustained economic growth.