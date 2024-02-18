APC Replies PDP Govs: You, Not Tinubu Should Resign

…Calls Delta Gov’s out to account for allocation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the recent communique issued by the opposition People’s Democratic (PDP) asking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to step down for failing to provide leadership to the country.

The ruling party has, however, said the governors should be the ones to resign for failing their people the more.

The APC, in a statement from its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka released in Abuja on Sunday, said the disposition of the PDP governors is like the pot calling the kettle black.

Morka said it was disgraceful for the governor of Delta State to join in that charade as he has not provided any leadership with the huge resources accrued to the state.

It would be recalled that the PDP governors after their meeting last week called on the President to step aside if he cannot provide leadership.

The governors described the present state of the country as that of Venezuela.

However expressing the anger of the party, the National Publicity Secretary said, “Basking in willful blindness to their constitutional responsibilities, governors elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement, advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to “throw in the towel” if he can’t govern Nigeria anymore. This noxious executive flippancy has now become a badge of identity for these idle but viciously complicit spectators in the affairs of their states and citizens.

“A federal system like ours operates on the idea of shared, constitutionally delineated responsibilities among the three tiers of government – federal, state and local governments. Effective governance requires collaboration and coordination among all three levels to deliver the promise of democracy to all citizens.

“By virtue of their membership of the National Economic Council and National Council of State, governors bear a solemn duty, where possible, to proffer constructive ideas or solutions to the challenges of governance of our nation.

“Like all citizens, governors are entitled to free speech. However, that right must be exercised against a standard of respectability and reasonableness. Reckless utterances capable of inflaming passions and social upheaval must be avoided.

“Likening Nigeria to Venezuela as the PDP governors did in a recent communique, even under the prevailing challenging economic and security contexts of Nigeria, is unhelpful and smacks of unrighteous indignation.

“Rather than live up to their responsibilities as chief executive officers of Nigeria’s federating units, the PDP governors have turned themselves into a band of doomsday vocalists, raising their voices to deafening decibels intended to drown the groans of their citizens battered by their critical inertia, ineptitude and dismal performance as governors of their states.”

Attacking the Delta State governor, Morka said, “As the federal buck “ultimately stops” at the President’s table so the state buck “ultimately stops” at the governors’ table. The PDP governors’ call to the President to throw in the towel is nothing short of self-indictment.

“It is cringeworthy that the same governors who have never justified the massive federal allocations to their states, that have perennially stifled and dispossessed local government administrations of federally allocated funds are talking about “buck”. How can a governor of a state in utter shambles like Delta participate, barefaced, in a talk about “buck”?

“Has the PDP governor of Delta state even attempted to justify the over 483.57 Billion Naira federal allocation to the state in 2023? Which part or sector of Delta state bears witness to the use of that huge allocation? Delta state retirees have remained desperately pulverized by PDP’s uninterrupted reckless rule since the advent of this Republic in 1999.

“Since the buck also stops at the PDP governors’ table at the state level, they should practice what they preach by resigning from their offices rather than blaming the federal administration for their utter failure to mobilize massive resources at their disposal to improve the living conditions of their people.”

They however commended the efforts of the President, as they said, “President Bola Tinubu is taking responsibility and providing solid leadership in this historic season of deep and enduring economic transformation in our country. The administration has initiated bold and far-reaching reforms that are indispensable to economic recovery, sustainable growth and prosperity.

“Our people are going through transient but painful difficulties that the administration is supremely determined to mitigate as these policies begin to yield the desired results.

‘Nigerians deserve to live in peace and security, with access to basic social and economic amenities. Our Party and administration urge patience during these turbulent times as our nation soars unstoppably to firmer grounds and a more prosperous future.”