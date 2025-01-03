Share

Following the New Year’s message credited to the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused him of using the platform to gain political advantage and disseminate misleading narratives about Nigeria’s current state.

In a statement issued on Friday by the APC Spokesperson Felix Morka, the ruling party alleged that Obi’s remarks were an attempt to incite public dissatisfaction with President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Morka described Obi’s comments as baseless and divisive, emphasizing that Nigeria has made significant economic progress under Tinubu’s leadership.

“Obi, like his counterparts in the PDP, is focused on spreading pessimism and attempting to stir dissatisfaction, knowing full well that Tinubu’s transformative policies are rendering them politically irrelevant,” Morka stated.

The APC highlighted Tinubu’s dedication to revitalizing the economy through his Renewed Hope Agenda and urged Nigerians to stay optimistic.

“We encourage Nigerians to stay hopeful, as brighter days are ahead,” Morka added.

The party also reaffirmed its commitment to fostering national growth and stability.

He advised citizens to disregard Obi’s remarks, which it labeled as divisive rhetoric aimed at undermining Tinubu’s achievements.

