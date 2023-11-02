APC Replies Dino Melaye, Says You’re Preparing Excuses For Your Humilation Ahead

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Council, Kingsley Femi Fanwo has reacted to the comment credited to the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaye ahead of the November 11 election.

New Telegraph reports that Dino Melaye while speaking on Thursday alleged that the APC and the Governor of the state, Yahaya Bello are shopping for thugs to disrupt the forthcoming governorship Poll.

Speaking on the allegation in a press statement titled “Dino Is Dazed By The Emptiness Of His Party, Only Preparing Unfounded Excuses For The Humilation Ahead”, challenged the theDino Melaye to submit his claims to security agencies and be ready to defend them

The statement reads, Today’s allegations by the candidate of the empty People’s Democratic Party in the forthcoming Governorship Election in Kogi State, Dino Melaye to the effect that the Governor and the All Progressives Congress are shopping for thugs to disrupt the Governorship Poll is an archaic warfare strategy of accusing the opponents of your plans.

“It doesn’t hold water in modern-day politicking that is built on mobilization, conviction, strategies and aligning with the power of the people.

As incongruent as the allegations are, it is important to state unequivocally here that as a party, we will deploy all legal, constitutional and administrative means to protect our victory which is certain owing to the massive acceptance of our candidate by the Kogi people.

“We are in the contest to win, free and fair. Some are in the contest to take donations to service their prodigal and irresponsible lifestyle while some are out to negotiate for the future.

“Dino Melaye whose “ticket” set fire to the PDP, leading to the detection of key leaders and officials of the party at all levels, knows that he stands no chance in the forthcoming election, hence, his usual drama of raising false alarms and claims that do not exist. The game is over for him.

“We challenge the abandoned PDP Governorship Candidate to submit his claims to security agencies and be ready to defend them. With two Senators, six House of Reps members, twenty-two House of Assembly Members, twenty-one Council Chairmen and all the Ward Councillors in the state, APC has all the required political structure to win a free and fair Governorship Poll. Our Governor has done so well that the people will endorse his party as they have always done since 2015.

“Our Governor is known across Nigeria for his stance on Security and how effective his security architecture has been. Anyone planning mayhem on November 11 will meet his Waterloo as an attack on the Governorship Poll will be met with stiff resistance from the forces of law and security.

” We urge Kogites to be unperturbed by their fear-mongering attitude and come to our en masse to pass a vote of confidence on the All Progressives Congress that has changed the face of the state for good. It won’t be about noisemaking at the end of the day.

“It is about what we have done for the people as the party in power and the quality of our candidate who is a successful Accountant, Auditor, Public Officer and a good family man”.