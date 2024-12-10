APC Replies Atiku’s Aide On Comment Of Using Wike To Destroy PDP

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the comment made by Paul Ibe, the media aide to the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over a comment that the Presidency is using the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to destabilize and weaken PDP.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ibe while speaking on Monday’s edition of Politics Today on Channels Television claimed the APC has turned the PDP into a playground to escalate its internal crisis and extend it to other opposition parties, using the former Rivers State governor, Nyesome Wike, as its “Man Friday.”

Reacting swiftly to the allegation, the National Publicity Director of (APC), Bala Ibrahim, queried the motive behind deploying Wike to wreck a party that is already in turmoil.

Ibrahim stressed that the FCT Minister is not a card-carrying member of the ruling party and, therefore, couldn’t have been used to destroy a party he still belongs to.

However, he urged them not to run away from the fact that the problem is internal, insisting that they are the ones who are having problems within their party and should not throw the ball at the wrong court.

“Wike is not a card-carrying member of the APC and he has not come out to say he is dancing to the music of the APC. He has not denied the fact that he is a card-carrying member of the PDP.

“So why are they trying to ascribe to Wike what he has not ascribed to himself? Wike has not said that he is being teleguided or being used by the APC to do the bidding of the party. Are they afraid of calling a spade a spade by confronting him directly and asking him the questions they are asking other people?

“These questions should be directed at Wike. The PDP is running away from the challenge before it. The APC has got more on its hands than to subjugate Wike to be doing its bidding. Wike is a man of himself. He was a governor, lawyer and now minister.” he stated

