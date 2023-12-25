APC Releases Timetable For February Bye-Elections

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has made public its timetable and schedule of activities leading to the 3rd February 2024 Bye-Elections as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The party pegged the expression of interest form for the Senate at N3 million and the nomination form at N17 million. House of Representatives for N1 million and nomination form for N9 million.
It also pegged the House of Assembly expression of interest form at N500,000 and the nomination form at N1,500,000.
In the publication, the party urged female aspirants and persons living with disabilities to purchase the expression of interest form while the nomination form is free.
Youths between 25 and 40 years old are to purchase the expression of interest form with a 50% discount on the nomination form.
See the full timetable below: