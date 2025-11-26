APC Releases Schedule For Kogi LG Elections

...Assures Free, Fair Process

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Hon. Abdullahi Bello, has unveiled the schedule of activities for the forthcoming Local Government Elections, assuring aspirants and party members of a transparent and rancour-free process.

Addressing journalists in Lokoja on Wednesday, Bello said the party remains committed to upholding the guidelines set by the APC and the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), stressing that every aspirant will be given a level playing ground.

He noted that the APC, as a party of inclusiveness, is encouraging all interested members to participate without fear or intimidation, adding that complaints and clarifications will be handled openly throughout the exercise.

Bello expressed appreciation to party members and citizens of the state for what he described as their unwavering support for Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s administration, attributing the government’s achievements to the cooperation and solidarity of the people.

“The successes recorded so far are a direct result of the love and commitment of our members who have stood firmly with the leadership,” he stated.

The APC Chairman reaffirmed that the Ododo administration remains focused on delivering dividends of democracy across the state, irrespective of political affiliations, emphasizing that Kogi State is “one family and one people.”

As the election approaches, Bello urged aspirants and supporters to conduct themselves peacefully, warning against acrimony and bitterness.

“At the end of the process, there will be no victor and no vanquished. The people of Kogi State will be the ultimate winners,” he said.

The party called for vigilance, unity, and adherence to its ideals as preparations intensify ahead of the polls.

The scheduled activities align with SIEC’s official timetable for the elections.