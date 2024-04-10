APC Rejoices With Muslims

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has facilitated with the Muslims on the joyous occasion of Eid el-fitr. A statement signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said: “The sunrise-to-sunset fast leading to this celebration is usually characterised by repentance, supplications, piety, charity, spiritual upliftment and total devotion to Allah. “As we celebrate, we urge our Muslim faithful to continue to lead lives that exemplify the such timeless virtues as self denial, more prayers for humility, love, kindness charity and forgiveness.”

