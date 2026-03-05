APC Records Mass Defection As Okpebholo Reassures Of 2.5m Votes For Tinubu

Edo State Monday Okpebholo yesterday declared that the state was firmly in the grips of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections, insisting that the party will deliver 2.5 million votes for President Bola Tinubu.

The governor spoke at a rally held at Garrick Memorial Ground on Ekenwan Road in Benin City, where members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) defected to the APC.

Okpebholo, however, attributed the surge in support for the APC to what he described as visible and practical development across the state. He said: “I thank members of the APC for the unity we enjoyed in the party.

We have a good father in President Tinubu and we all stand here today because we are proud of him and ready to deliver Edo for APC come 2027.