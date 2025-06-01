APC Reconciliation C’ttee Chairman Lauds Tinubu, Wike Over FCT Infrastructure

Share

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Unity and Reconciliation Committee (URC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Jibrin Wowo, has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the visible dividends of democracy being delivered across the FCT, particularly in commemoration of his second anniversary in office.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Senator Wowo commended the President for steering the affairs of the country with the focus of a visionary leader, especially in the areas of infrastructure, economy, and education.

“Your Excellency, but for the audacious steps you have taken, the country would not have witnessed the level of changes we now see in economic growth, education, infrastructure, and other critical sectors,” he stated.

He noted that commuters within the FCT have begun to feel significant relief, especially with the completion of key infrastructure projects such as the Mabushi Bridge.

“Our party in the FCT can testify that the temporary pains experienced by commuters from Zuba to the Central Business District (CBD), Kubwa to CBD, Bwari to CBD, and surrounding areas have been eased by the completion of the Mabushi Bridge,” he said.

Wowo also highlighted the improvements around the Nicon Junction axis, which he said has opened access to Gwarimpa, citing it as part of the infrastructural transformation championed by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

“These infrastructural deployments by the President, executed through the FCT Minister, came from a bold belief in growth and development. They have significantly reduced travel time and improved daily commuting experiences for residents,” he said.

He lauded Minister Wike for hitting the ground running, stating that his request to the President to remove bureaucratic bottlenecks has led to remarkable transformations across the capital city.

“I say congratulations to Mr. President, congratulations to our party, the APC, and congratulations to our hard-working FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike,” he added.

However, Wowo urged the government to ensure that residents of areas like Gishiri—affected by the ongoing infrastructural expansion—also benefit from development efforts.

“Mr. President, I commend you for the swift compensation of families displaced by these laudable projects. We are pleased that you did not leave the people behind, even in the area of resettlement,” he said.

He further revealed that Minister Wike had expressed displeasure over the handling of resettlements and had insisted on full compensation for affected persons, aligning with the principles of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Only a progressive government can pursue such a populist and people-centered path,” Wowo stated.

He concluded by saying that the administration’s ongoing infrastructure push, led by President Tinubu and executed by Minister Wike, has not only transformed the FCT but has also made the work of reconciling party members easier within the territory.

“As Chairman of the Reconciliation Committee, I can say that your impactful programmes and policies have greatly aided our efforts to unify the party,” he said.

