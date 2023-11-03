APC Reacts To UK Planned Protest Against Tinubu

The leadership of the United Kingdom (UK) chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the planned protest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London as a misadventure.

The Chairman of the UK chapter of the party, Tunde Doherty made the disclosure in a press statement issued on Friday in Lagos.

Doherty, who also serves as the chair of the APC Committee of Diaspora, stated that he was obliged to react to the recent claims and declarations made by a group headed by activist and Labour Party supporter Aisha Yesufu.

He stated that the group was planning to stage the protest in London to propagate their claims about the educational credentials of the president.

“It has come to our attention that this group is organising a protest in London to propagate unfounded claims about the educational credentials of President Bola Tinubu.

“We firmly believe our responsibility is to address this matter and underscore the significance of relying on substantiated facts over premature and unsubstantiated allegations.

“President Bola Tinubu, a seasoned and distinguished statesman, has a long and illustrious track record of serving our great nation.

“Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the betterment of Nigeria and its people.

“The allegations of forged certificates not only lack concrete evidence but also undermine the spirit of democracy and fair political discourse that we hold dear,” Doherty said.