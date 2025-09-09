APC Reacts To Rhodes-Vivour’s Defection To ADC

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the 2023 Labour Party (LP) Governorship candidate, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, as a politician with no ideology or direction, following his defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Rhodes-Vivour officially announced his defection to ADC on Saturday, September 6, at an event in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, he alleged that the APC attempted to frustrate the meeting by sealing off the original venue despite the organisers obtaining all necessary approvals.

He condemned the action, describing it as an abuse of power and a deliberate attempt to silence opposition voices in Lagos.

Reacting to his allegation in a statement issued on Tuesday, the APC State Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, noted that Rhodes-Viviour was on a political scavenger hunt, saying that the electorate would not risk giving their mandate to him in 2027.

According to him, Rhodes-Vivour has taken a path that leads to nowhere with the defection, and Lagos residents will continue to keep faith in the APC and not invest their trust in political parties or politicians who cannot protect their interests.

He added that the former LP governorship flagbearer could not be trusted to honour commitments at the level of leadership and urged the LP not to cry over Rhodes Vivour’s defection to ADC, as it would amount to nothing.

“From his forgettable beginnings in the obscure Kowa Party to his short-lived PDP romance to his opportunistic hijack of the Labour Party’s ticket in 2023 and now to ADC, Rhodes Vivour has jumped more parties than a restless frog hopping from one lily pad to another.

“Each move leaves behind chaos, betrayal, and laughter from the people who see through his charade. Let us be clear: Rhodes-Vivour is not building a political career; he is on a political scavenger hunt.

“He is forever in search of the next platform to abuse and abandon, the next slogan to parrot, and the next crowd to mislead.

“His politics has no ideology, no direction, and certainly no loyalty—only the blind pursuit of personal ambition.

“What else do you (LP) expect from a man whose only political strategy is haste—haste to jump ship, haste to cut corners, haste to claim what he has not worked for?

“For the avoidance of doubt, Lagos is not a laboratory for serial defectors. Governance is serious business, not a reality TV show where Gbadebo can change costumes every season.

“The Labour Party needs not cry over a candidate who arrived on a night bus, snatched its gubernatorial ticket, and left before dawn,” he said.