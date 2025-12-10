APC Reacts To Adeleke’s Defection To Accord

…Says new party won’t prevent him from imminent defeat

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the acceptance of the state Governor Ademola Adeleke by the Accord Party as a good riddance to bad rubbish.

It would be recalled that Governor Adeleke, who quit the membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) about a week ago, announced his defection into the Accord Party with fanfare at the Government House, Okefia, Osogbo, the state capital, yesterday (Tuesday).

Reacting to Adeleke’s defection, APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, said Adeleke and supporters should know that his new membership of a new party cannot confer any special advantage on him, as the people of the state have discovered that he has been using deceit and subterfuge to run his wobbling administration.

According to the APC Chairman, “Governor Adeleke has shown how selfish he is, having abandoned the PDP and other members of the party elected on the platform of the party for personal goals alone just because of the crises being faced by the party.

“A good leader and grateful beneficiary of the favour of the party would have confronted the crises head-on and found a lasting solution to the problems, more so since the crises started long enough for a leader of sound mind to resolve such.

“We regard the Adeleke movement not as a defection in the real sense of it, but a mere eventual decoy to exit from politics prematurely, having been rejected by so many other political parties.

“If Adeleke’s administration and political approaches and handling are such a reason for pride, would he have been shamefully rejected by those political parties he earlier begged to accept him?

“Actions show that the PDP-led government is childish and not so mature to have ever found itself not attractive to major political parties in the country, except this Accord Party, with no single governor or any recognition in the land.

“We, as a party, are happy with the defection of the governor to his new party, as the development makes it easier for us to send him packing to Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, through the forthcoming governorship election.

“It is obvious that Governor Adeleke has lost his re-election bid even before the election, as it is too late in the day for him to amend his copious acts of misgovernance in the office.

“Our assessment of Governor Adeleke for the past three years has shown that his best is not suitable or beneficial for the required developmental strides needed to optimally grow the state in all ramifications.

“The people of Osun State, both in Nigeria and in the diaspora, who have been the remote victims of the series of missteps and misgovernance by the merriment-loving governor, shall be happy to see his back out of the Bola Ige House, Abere, Osun State, in November next year.

“One thing that is certain is that we are going into the forthcoming governorship election in order to win based on the level of our acceptability and superlative preparation in accordance with the rules of law and the regulations guiding the holding of the election.

“What will now happen to the series of curses heaped by the state undertaker of the PDP, Mr Sunday Bisi, on the former chieftains of the party who dumped the wrecked ship long before Governor Adeleke allowed the party to cave in on his head?

“It requires a person with hindsight to observe and conclude that the political challenges currently being faced by Governor Adeleke and his co-travellers are more than the seemingly intractable, problematic, and poorly constructed Okefia Flyover being flaunted by the embattled governor as one of his legacy projects”.