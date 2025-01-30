APC Protests Declaration Of Zamfara Assembly Minority Leader’s Seat Vacant

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday asked the Zamfara State House of Assembly to rescind the declaration of Minority Leader Aliyu Kagara’s seat vacant.

The Assembly on Tuesday declared Ango-Kagara (APC-Talata-Marafa South)’s seat vacant for allegedly being absent from sittings for 159 days.

Majority Leader Bello Mazawaje, who moved the motion, said: “Kagara only attended 21 of the 180 sittings of the House since our inauguration, which violated the 1999 Constitution as amended and standing rules of the House.”

Speaker Bilyaminu Moriki subsequently de – clared Kagara’s seat vacant “due to his persistent absenteeism”. However, the APC threatened to seek redress in court.

Party spokesman Yusuf Idris said: “We condemned it in totality. “The Assembly should immediately withdraw the dismissal or face legal action.

“The same House leadership suspended nine other members from the House on 8th January last year without recourse to the constitutional provision or House standing rules.”

