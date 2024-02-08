APC Professionals Salutes Obasa, Odumbaku, Others Over Election Victories

A group in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Professionals Council, has lauded party leaders in Lagos State for the role they played in ensuring victories for the party in previous polls and the just concluded by-election for Surulere Federal Constituency 1 in Lagos State.

The National Director-General of the APCPC, Dr Seyi Bamigbade stated this at an agricultural empowerment scheme organised by National Image in partnership with The Mandate Movement in Lagos.

He noted that despite the upset witnessed in the state when the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost the February 25 presidential election in Lagos, the home state of its then candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leaders have turned the tide around in subsequent elections starting from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s reelection and other polls held in the state.

He expressed gratitude to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, National Chairman of The Mandate Movement, Cardinal James Odunmabaku, Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor, Tayo Ayinde, and several other chieftains of the party for providing technical support that gave APC victory on the March 18 governorship election and other elections in the state.

He also thanked all members of the Special intervention committee constituted by the then chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu led by former Minister of Health, Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora who worked tirelessly to ensure that APC won the governorship election.

Bamigbade thanked the firms for the agricultural intervention which he said is a major boost to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda especially in the area of reduction of poverty and hunger through food security.

He also appealed to Nigerians to exercise more patience with the federal government as efforts are being made to tackle the cost-of-living challenges facing the country, especially the increasing prices of food items.