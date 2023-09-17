APC Professional Forum Commends Tinubu On New CBN Management Team

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Forum has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating a new management team for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to the Forum, the decision of the President to restructure the apex bank is a welcome development and highly commendable.

In the statement issued by the Forum Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Dr Isa Yuguda, they said, “The move further re-emphasized the importance the President Tinubu-led administration is giving to efforts to restore confidence and revamp the economy.

“With the nomination of a seasoned banker Dr. Yemi Cardoso as the new CBN governor, we are optimistic that it will boost the ongoing momentum to refocus the institution to achieve its mandate and restore investors’ confidence in the long run.

“We congratulate Dr Cardoso on his nomination as well as the Deputy Governor nominees- Mrs Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Mr Philip Ikeazor and Dr Bala M. Bello.

“Their nomination is an attestation of their credibility and we also urge the Senate to expedite action on the confirming of the nominees once it resumes from its annual recess.

“The Forum appreciates the President for leading the charge to rejig the economy, and fiscal policies and restoring investors’ confidence.

“We also urge the new CBN management to exhibit a high standard of professionalism, discipline, unity of purpose and harmony in their respective positions as they embark on this new assignment on behalf of the Nigerian People.”