APC Primary: RNDA Calls For Free, Fair Election In Edo, Backs Umakhihe

A group known as the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State Chapter to conduct a free and fair primaries.

The group also advised the party’s leadership to play by the rules and not to allow any negative influence derail the party from attaining its victory.

This was as the group called on all yo support the candidature of

Dr. Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe who is planning to be the Governor of Edo State under the platform of APC.

RNDA in a statement on Friday and signed by Major General JohnMark Ezonebi declared that after a check of the various Governorship aspirants in the Edo Governorship race, Dr. Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe is seen to be a better option among all.

The statement stated that he is a trailblazer, patriotic and selfless leader with distinction and a detribilized Nigerian who has contributed to the overall development of Edo State through his previous positions.

The statement reads“ We believe the primary election will be transparent and fair, but we will be on ground to monitor everything. We also advice the party’s leadership to play by the rules and not to allow any negative influence to derail the part from its victory.

“We assure Dr Earnest Afolabi Umakhihe of our solid support for him as the incoming Governor of Edo State by the Grace of God”.We urge those who will participate in the primary election to vote for him.

“Dr. Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe is an astute administrator, a professional human and financial resources expert with a sound accounting background who is a trained chartered accountant, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountant, honoured with the prestigious award of Member of the Order and Officer of the Niger (OON), he has shown capacity in the area of peace advocacy and leadership needed by the people of Edo State.

“He has been known to give needed attention to youth empowerment projects and social welfare for students empowerment and many others while he was serving the country as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security”.

“We have critically checked and analyzed the track record and antecedents of Dr Enerst Umakhihe, and we are all convinced that he will transform the economy and social life of the Edo people.

” Therefore, as a militant group, we are well pleased to identify with the candidature of Dr Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, and we see him as our Governor in waiting”

“No doubt Dr Enerst Afolabi Umakhihe is a strong force to reckon with because he is a game changer that the party also believes in to take over the reign of leadership in Edo State based on his trustworthiness and foresight and we unequivocally state with confidence that he has all it takes to change the narrative in Edo State.

“He is the only political figure that Edo State has as its renewed hope, and he will ensure lasting peace and cohesion that would engender a peaceful coexistence between the Binis, Esans, Afemis, Auchis and entire Ijaw tribes in the Ovia South- WSouth-Westa North-East Local Government Areas of Edo State including other ethnic nationalities in Edo State”.

“With Dr Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, Edo State will be great and stand tall among the comity of States in Nigeria, and her economy will be unlocked thereby lead to massive job creation for the youth and will stem the tide of Japa, and women will have sense of belonging in all sectors of the economy and governance.