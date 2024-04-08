APC Primary: I Won’t Stepdown For Anybody – Akinfolarin

A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Mayowa Akinfolarin has denied the allegation that he has stepped down for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State ahead of the party’s primary fixed for April 20.

There had been a report that Akinfolarin, a two-term lawmaker at the state and national assembly has steeped down for Aiyedatiwa on the instruction of the Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

But the spokesperson of Mayowa Akinfolarin Campaign Organisation, Me Oluwagbenga Ajongbolo said there was no iota of truth in the allegation by the supporters of the governor.

Ajongbolo described the insinuation that Akinfolarin has stepped down as fabricated falsehood and misinformation, circulated by elements commissioned by the governor’s camp.

He said the insinuation was intended to deceive and mislead the supporters of Akinfolarin who are ready to vote for him come April 20, across the state.

His words “These unprincipled beings, who have thrown caution to the wind in their usual transactional and mercenary job, especially every four years, have spread the rumour that Rt. Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin has stepped down for another aspirant. This is totally untrue. Akinfolarin has not, and will not, step down for anybody in this contest.

“Just three weeks ago, Akinfolarin toured the eighteen local government areas of the state, meeting party executives, members and prominent stakeholders, preaching renewed hope and promising to return the party to its members. Is this the reason a political camp is jittery about his increasing popularity amongst party members, thereby contracting these mendicants for this hatchet job?

“Mayowa Akinfolarin is the most experienced and qualified among the aspirants in the APC today. A two-term member of the Federal House of Representatives, two-term Deputy Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, head of different government establishments, including the National Library and Upper Niger River Basin Authority Minna, Akinfolarin has distinguished himself in the offices he has occupied.

“Why would one with these towering experiences withdraw from becoming the next governor of the state, a position he will use to turn around our fates as a people? Akinfolarin doesn’t have any certificate issues.

He has not been involved in any financial misappropriation. He has never been accused of mishandling people’s palliatives and what rightly belongs to them. The Odigbo-born ex-lawmaker is ready for the next phase of his aspiration, as he will be available for the screening slated for this week. “