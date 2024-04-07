APC Primary: Aiyedatiwa, Party Chieftain Disagree Over Violence

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adewale Ibraheem has raised the alarm over the threat to peace during the primary election to choose a candidate for the party on April 20 in Ondo State.

Not less than 16 aspirants in the party, including the incumbent Governor of the state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Hon. Wale Akinterinwa, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, Chief Olusola Oke SAN, and Isaac Kekemeke, have obtained the expression of interest and nomination forms and are ready for the direct primary election to chose a candidate for the party.

Ibraheem expressed concern that there are credible indications that the 20th April 2024 exercise, meant to elect the candidate of the party, may be threatened and eventually aborted.

The APC chieftain accused some supporters of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of recruiting 50 thugs in each of the local government areas in the state to scuttle the primary election.

However, State Director of Information, Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation (LACO-FSIC), Mr Kayode Fasua described those raising allegations against the governor as enemies of the party.

Ibraheem who spoke on behalf of other chieftains of the APC expressed concern that the Red-Beret supporters of the governor have perfected plans to disrupt the APC primary election.

His words “It has come to our notice through a credible source in the camp of Aiyedatiwa supporters that plans have been perfected by Aiyedatiwa’s political foot soldiers to scuttle the APC primary, barring any last minute counter moves.

“A meeting was held in Akure, and a senior cabinet member in Akure coordinated it. At the meeting, it was approved that anywhere in all the 18 local government areas of the state where the incumbent is unpopular and may lose the election, the election in such place must be disrupted and the election must never be allowed to stand.

“Fund shall be provided to recruit 50 thugs in each of the 18 local governments, to foment trouble on 20th April 2024, and discredit the APC primary. It is evident that Aiyedatiwa is losing out, and he wants to drag everybody down, including the APC in Ondo State.

“His support base is weak, and the strategists to his aspiration are of the opinion that the power of incumbency is used to waste the fortunes of the APC in Ondo State.”

But the spokesperson of Aiyedatiwa foot soldiers said members bandying the cooked-up story are the enemies of the party saying the death of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) in December last year unsettled everyone including Governor Aiyedatiwa.

Fasua said Governor Aiyedatiwa who was constitutionally bestowed with the right of continuity from where Akeredolu stopped, met a lot of challenges to be met, especially those brought about by the long spell of the absence of a substantive Governor.

His words “Yes, Aiyedatiwa is contesting the party’s next governorship ticket, but the enormous task before him does not give room for the conjecture of raising thugs or anything of the stuff. He is a busy man; one who closes work at 1:am and resumes at 8:am.

“The meeting under reference was an Akure meeting held by APC members in the locality, to appraise the performance of the campaign efforts within the local government, thence far. Nothing more.

“Therefore, desperadoes within the APC should readdress themselves and give vent to party rules and regulations, by stopping mudslinging Mr. Governor in the belief that he is a simple man, and can’t do anything.”