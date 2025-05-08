APC Primaries: Lagos Govt Announces Temporary Closure Of ACME Road

Share

The Lagos State Government has announced the temporary closure of ACME Road in Ikeja to all vehicular traffic on Saturday, May 10, 2025, to facilitate the smooth conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Primaries at the party’s State Secretariat.

The advisory, issued on Wednesday via the government’s official X handle, outlined the closure as part of comprehensive traffic and security measures aimed at maintaining order and ensuring public safety during the high-profile political event.

According to the statement, access to ACME Road will be restricted from key connecting roads, including Adeniyi Jones, Lateef Jakande Road, and ACME Crescent. The government urged motorists to cooperate with traffic officials and make use of designated alternative routes.

READ ALSO:

“Ahead of the APC Primaries scheduled to hold at the APC State Secretariat at ACME Road, Ikeja on Saturday, 10th May, 2025, the Lagos State Government has issued a Traffic Advisory to aid free movement during the process,” the statement read. “Motorists will not be able to access ACME Road from Adeniyi Jones, Lateef Jakande, and ACME Crescent ends. The entire stretch of ACME Road will be closed off to vehicular movement during the primaries.”

To minimize disruption, the state government provided the following alternative routes for commuters: From Adeniyi Jones: Motorists are advised to divert through Aromire Street and proceed via Allen Junction. From Allen Avenue: Use Aromire Street, connect to Ladipo Oluwole Street, and continue through the Guinness axis to reach your destination.

From Akilo Road: Divert through Wemco Road, then continue via Lateef Jakande or proceed toward Omole.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will deploy officers along these routes to direct traffic, assist motorists, and ensure public safety throughout the day.

The government emphasized that the temporary road closure is necessary to maintain order during the APC Primaries and called on residents to plan their journeys in advance.

“Motorists are encouraged to comply with the advisory and exercise patience as authorities work to manage traffic effectively,” the statement concluded.

Share