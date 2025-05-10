Share

No fewer than four Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State have successfully produced consensus chairmanship candidates ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the anticipated July 12 Local Government elections.

The development was confirmed by the Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee, Babatunde Ogala, SAN, saying priority would be given to council areas where stakeholders had reached consensus in line with party guidelines.

Ogala who spoke in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph, emphasised that such arrangements help reduce internal conflict and ensure a more efficient primary process.

The LCDAs that reached consensus include: Iba LCDA – Isa Jubreel, Oto-Awori LCDA – Azeez Kareem, Ijede LCDA – Motunrayo Gbadebo, Lekki LCDA – Hassan Kasali

“These consensus decisions demonstrate the maturity of our party leaders at the grassroots level,” Ogala said. “It allows us to channel our energy into broader democratic goals while maintaining internal unity.”

READ ALSO:

Despite the smooth progress in some areas, the primaries took a contentious turn in Kosofe when a party official announced that aspirant Olayinka Rabiu had withdrawn from the race.

However, Ogala swiftly intervened, demanding written evidence of the withdrawal. In the absence of documentation, the committee ruled the announcement inadmissible and upheld Rabiu’s candidacy.

Elsewhere, voting commenced peacefully across the remaining 53 local councils, with thousands of delegates participating in what party officials described as an orderly and disciplined exercise.

Addressing delegates earlier in the day, Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat commended party members for their decorum and encouraged aspirants to maintain civility throughout the process.

“You know development starts from local government,” Dr. Hamzat said. “We thank you for coming out. As you dedicate your time to the party, God will be with you. Some councils have agreed on consensus, and they will be attended to first.”

He also acknowledged the presence of officials from the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), led by its chairman, who were on ground to monitor the primaries.

The APC primaries are expected to conclude in the coming days, after which the party will officially unveil its candidates ahead of the local government polls.

The party leadership has pledged continued transparency and inclusivity throughout the electoral process.

Share