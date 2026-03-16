APC Pressuring INEC To Recognise Nafiu Bala As Chairman – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused powerful figures within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of pressuring the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Mr Nafiu Bala Gombe, an expelled member of the party, as ADC National Chairman.

ADC, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said it is part of the plot by the ruling party to ensure that President Tinubu emerges as the only contender on the ballot in the 2027 presidential election.

According to the party, the plot is to cause confusion within the ADC and weaken the party, which is now the only viable opposition in the country.

“This brazen attempt to undermine and destabilise the opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections is reportedly being driven by an APC governor in collaboration with a senior security official based in Abuja as part of the plot to impose President Tinubu on Nigerians as the sole presidential contender in 2027,” ADC stated

The party said Nafiu Bala Gombe has been expelled from the ADC but has recently been parading himself as a leader of the party.

ADC noted that Gombe, who once claimed to be Deputy National Chairman under the former National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu, was expelled for engaging in actions that were inconsistent with the party’s constitution, its principles, and the collective decisions of its leadership.

“It is therefore shocking, though not surprising, that elements within the ruling establishment are now attempting to use him as a willing instrument of destabilisation and plot to forcefully take over the leadership of the ADC.

“The objective is clear: to manufacture confusion within the ADC, sponsor illegitimate leadership claims, and ultimately cripple the only credible opposition platform that Nigerians are increasingly looking to as a genuine alternative, thereby leaving Nigerians no choice in the next general election, despite widespread suffering that the ruling party has brought on the people,” it added.

According to the statement, a properly constituted combined meeting of ADC National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC), which was witnessed by officials of INEC, transferred leadership of the party to the coalition led by Senator David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola in July 2025.

“This exercise was duly acknowledged by INEC with a formal recognition of the David Mark leadership in September 2025.

“And most recently, on March 6, a Federal High Court had dismissed a case challenging Mark’s leadership of the party, affirming a well- grounded Supreme Court judgement that matters of leadership are wholly an internal affair of political parties,” the party added.

It wonder at the level of desperation that is driving these anti-democratic forces to continue in their sinister efforts to impose expelled individuals on the party or manipulate its internal structures through external political pressure on judges and electoral officials.

ADC warned that Nigeria’s democracy cannot thrive where the ruling party seeks to capture, infiltrate, or manufacture opposition parties for its own political convenience and survival.

“Such actions,” it said, “represent a dangerous assault on democratic pluralism and the constitutional right of Nigerians to freely organise and support credible political alternatives.”

The party therefore called on the general public, party members, and democratic institutions to disregard the activities and claims of Mr Nafiu Bala Gombe and those backing his illegitimate adventure.

“We know them and their game plans, and we will resist them by all means necessary. We will defend our democracy,” ADC assured, adding that it remains united, focused, and committed to building a strong democratic alternative for Nigerians.

“No amount of intimidation, infiltration, or political engineering will derail this mission,” the party added.