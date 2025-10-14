APC Presents Membership Card To Mbah

The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has formally presented the party’s membership card to the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, following his defection to the ruling party.

This is coming shortly after Governor Mbah publicly declared his decision to join the party in a state broadcast titled “Charting a New Course: Transition from PDP to APC.”

Taking to his verifed X handle on Tuesday, the APC announced that the Governor has officially joined the party.

According to the party, the presentation, which was held at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, officially confirms the governor’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling party.

The post read, “The APC National Working Committee (NWC) has formally presented the Party’s membership card to the Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah @PNMbah, officially marking his entry into the APC.”