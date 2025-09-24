APC Praises Wamakko’s Leadership, Party’s Stability In Sokoto

Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, has paid a glowing tribute to Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, describing him as the pillar of Sokoto State politics and the soul of the APC in the state.

Speaking in an interview, Achida emphasized that Wamakko’s open-door leadership style, selfless mentorship, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people are simply unmatched.

He said, “Wamakko is not just a political leader; he is a humanitarian and a father figure to millions.

“He doesn’t hoard wealth—he gives generously, and his doors are always open. He is everything a true leader should be,” Achida stated passionately.

Achida further revealed that Governor Ahmed Aliyu owes much of his success to Wamakko’s guidance and mentorship, adding that the APC’s dominance in Sokoto is a direct result of the political structure Wamakko built, which the governor has further solidified through his stellar performance.

“Our father, Wamakko, is the reason Sokoto remains solidly APC. His grassroots connection, unmatched generosity, and strategic wisdom will always make the difference,” he said.

He reassured party members and the people of Sokoto State that the Ahmed Aliyu–Wamakko partnership will continue to deliver development, stability, and prosperity well beyond 2027.

Achida also disclosed that the Sokoto State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially passed a resounding vote of confidence in Governor Aliyu’s administration, citing his exceptional performance over the past two years as a benchmark for good governance in Nigeria.

Alhaji Achida praised the governor’s bold leadership, prudent financial management, and people-centered policies, declaring that Governor Aliyu has not only fulfilled his campaign promises but exceeded expectations across critical sectors, including water supply, education, infrastructure, civil service welfare, and security.

“Governor Aliyu is a worthy ambassador of the APC who, in less than two years, has achieved what his predecessor couldn’t accomplish in eight years”.

“He’s not just cleaning up the mess left by the Tambuwal administration—he’s transforming Sokoto State”.

He added that, in recognition of his outstanding service, the party has unanimously adopted him as the APC’s sole candidate for the 2027 gubernatorial election, invoking the principle of right of first refusal.

“While the APC remains a democratic party open to internal contests, we are confident that no aspirant can match Governor Aliyu’s track record. His work speaks for itself,” Achida added.