APC Poised To Retain Presidency In 2027,

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not announced the commencement of campaigns for the 2027 general elections, but some political parties, especially the major contenders, are already struggling for space on the soap box. In this interview, the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru tells ONWUKA NZESHI and JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM that in spite of the threats from the opposition camps, the pendulum will swing towards the ruling party at the end of the day

How would you want to be introduced to our readers?

I’m the National Secretary of the APC. I’m a legal practitioner and also a legal scholar. I teach law, and I also write scholarly papers.

How has it been transforming from a scholar to a politician?

They are not mutually exclusive. You can be a scholar and as well be a politician. Politics is the art of participating in the process of the governance of your country and it stands to reason that you must actually have some scholarly elements, if your intervention in politics will be meaningful.

In fact, Plato said that public service is actually the highest level of human involvement and human attainment in the development of the society. So I don’t see a kind of mutual exclusivity between being a scholar, a professional, and being a politician.

Politics is often regarded as a dirty game meant for only the never – do well but with people like you involved in politics, it appears we are going to have a higher quality of performance in our politics?

I don’t know where it is written in any party constitution, that aspiration to office should be that you should be a never -do – well. . But the truth is that, possibly there’s a misconception about what politics is all about and what politicians do. I think we’ve had people who are professionals and who actually got involved in politics and excelled.

For instance, our president is a seasoned professional, an accountant of no mean repute who had worked for multinational organisations and leaving the position of Treasurer in Mobil to go to the Senate, then Governor of Lagos State then eventually, the President of Nigeria.

Of course, you can see what that knowledge in the private sector, in Accountancy, in Revenue Mobilization, and administration is helping him to steer the ship of the country.

So, I think that my word of encouragement is that people who are knowledgeable, people who are professionals, and people who also know that they have what it takes to contribute to society should engage in politics. Otherwise, they will end up being ruled by people who are less endowed than them.

INEC just recently recognized the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the new opposition platform in Nigeria. How does that make you feel as National Secretary of the ruling party? First, there is a misconception in your question, to say a new opposition platform, ADC has always been an opposition party, and they have never done well in any election in the past. So, you cannot repackage a failure and expect it to become a success.

I will not lose a wink over who becomes anybody in ADC, a party that has only one member in the House of Representatives who decamped from our party to contest the last governorship election in Kogi State.

You see in terms of electoral profile, in terms of acceptability, I think that the ADC is not a party that I want to get myself to lose a wink over. It’s just a storm in a teacup. So for me, to say it’s a new platform for opposition is not correct because an existing political party cannot be a new platform.

When we say it’s a new platform, we’re talking about the congregation of opposition politicians, from even the APC, from PDP, and other parties. Are you not worried about this coalition?

Who are those in APC that are in ADC?

Are you not aware that El-Rufai, who used to be in your party is now a chieftain of the ADC?

He has left our party for the SDP. We don’t know if he is in ADC, I’m not sure he’s in ADC yet, but he has left our party for SDP. He didn’t leave our party for ADC, if my memory serves me right. Secondly, I want to also say that politics is about the grassroots and about the people; it’s not about grandstanding on television stations.

Most of these elements that you said are going to the ADC, are politicians that if you check them one by one, they are people who have expired in terms of their time in politics. You know, there’s always an expiry time for anything.

Even some of us we are still going to exit the stage at some point in time. They are people who have already either exited or on the verge of exiting the political stage. Now, they are ganging up against the APC. Of course, you can go and do your research. What kind of electoral profile do they still have in their states?

What kind of electoral profile do they have in the country? And then it also sounds hypocritical for people who have had the opportunity of doing what is best for the country, and have failed abysmally, to now be crying wolf, and be saying that they want to now come and do something.

What they could not do as governors, what the could not do as senators and what they could not do as ministers, is it now that they are already at their very advanced age, with less energy, less vigour, that they would be able to do it? I think it is more of a shambolic appearance, than any serious politicking, as far as I’m concerned.

There is this wave of opposition, being championed mainly from the northern part of our country. Many politicians including El-Rufai and Tambuwal have spoken strongly about it, that they are angry, with the APC and with Tinubu and want him out. Are you worried about this development?

First and foremost, I don’t know how you would use El-Rufai and Tambuwal as the barometer of what the north thinks or does unless if you don’t know what the north is. El-Rufai is a politician that is struggling for relevance and because he has become indolent, he has plenty of time to go and do skits and they appear on television. But in terms of real politicking on ground, he’s nowhere in Kaduna State. Just on August 16th, we had a by-election.

Three seats were on offer in Kaduna State. He could not even deliver his polling unit for any of the platforms, either SDP or ADC. If you’re talking about acceptability in the north, the only way you can talk about acceptance of a political party is not by a few individuals paying for appearance on television or getting appearance on television because some of those televisions need patronage in terms of people watching them.

It’s about looking at what the real situation is on ground. In the August 16th by-election, the only seat in the north that was not won by the APC was one House of Assembly seat in Kano State. In Kano State, two House of the Assembly seats were the issue. At the end, APC won one, NNPP won one. PDP was not there. So throughout the entire north, neither ADC nor PDP won any election on August 16, 2025.

Though, I learnt that they claimed that ADC was not qualified to participate in that election, the generic platform of all of them is PDP. In Adamawa, APC won. Zamfara APC won. Taraba APC won. Jigawa APC won. Kaduna APC won. These state that I’ve mentioned, are they in the southern part of Nigeria? Was APC not what people voted for in northern Nigeria?

So people cannot mask their inadequacies and mask their fear that they have lost patronage, and be painting the northern Nigerian people as people who don’t understand what is really going on in terms of the tremendous stride that is being made in infrastructure development and human capacity development of our people by the administration of Tinubu.

In terms of agricultural intervention, the President is pushing a lot of resources into all parts of the country, particularly in the northern parts of the country, to ensure that we are able to tackle food security.

So for me, talk is cheap, but action is what really matters when it comes to agitating moves. And as a party, administrator, on a regular basis we travel to all parts of Nigeria and we see the kind of support that our party and our president get from all over the country whether in the north, south, east, or the west.

Some Nigerians, especially the opposition, are also not comfortable with the trend where the APC appears to be grabbing every state and they are accusing you of plotting to turn Nigeria into a one-party state. Is one party state your agenda?

That’s why I talk about palpable contradictions and the apparent psychological imbalance of the socalled opposition. In one breath, they are claiming that APC is losing ground in some parts of the country. At the same time, they say APC is fast spreading, that Nigeria is becoming a one-party state. Which one do you want to hold in terms of these mutually contradictory positions?

The truth is that the APC, as a political party, has as its own task to ensure that it expands its support base, creates a platform for it to become more viable electorally, and of course to get within its fold, genuine grassroots politicians from all over the country.

That is the responsibility that we have set for ourselves, and that is the task that we are embarking upon. If you are in a class and you are getting F9 would you blame would you blame a fellow student who is getting A1? Is that fellow student the cause of your getting F9?

So, that is the way I can characterise the opposition we have today. Now, we are doing this interview at a time you can call past closing hours. You can still see the beehive of activities in our Secretariat; that is how it is in our party offices all over the country.

So when we keep on mobilising, organising activities and sensitising the people and the other people can only get involved in arguments of abuses and arguments which are not based on reality, that’s why i say they are suffering from a psychological imbalance and that’s why they are making some mutually contradictory assertions.

You have spent about two years as the National Secretary of the party, what have been the highlights of your tenure?

One of the first things that we have done as National Secretary of the APC is to improve on the bureaucracy and administrative structure of our party.

The goal is to ensure the development of an efficient bureaucracy that will be able to realise the core mandate of our party, which is – mobilisation of the Nigerian people for electoral victory of the party. Secondly, we have also introduced several innovations in terms of the organisation of the activities of the party to make it more acceptable to the Nigerian people.

Hitherto, we used to have our Campaign Councils inaugurated in the Federal Capital Territory, but now we inaugurate our Campaign Councils in the states where elections are being held. So that also allows party members to have a feel of the strength of the party. Secondly, one of the things we set out to do is that we want our party offices to be functionally efficient and physically habitable all over the country.

So if there’s any political party that has offices all over the country, in the states and local governments, it is APC. There is regular interaction our officials at federal level, there’s regular interaction between our national officers and party officials in the state branches of our party.

Of recent, we organized a summit of all the Publicity Secretaries of our party, with the presidential spokesman, to ensure that they get involved in knowing how to do their work, and then understand the various programmes and achievements of President Tinubu. The party has also set up an ideological outfit, the Progressive Institute, which has conducted training for government officials in some states. The Institute is also poised to sharpen the ideological orientation of our political party.

It is registered with the various agencies of government, and will be able to deliver ideological and progressive orientation for our people. Another area of innovation, is to constantly organize intellectually viable activities to be able to spotlight the party. Of recent, we had the summit to look at the achievements of Tinubu in two years. We were able to get achievements in different sectors to make such kind of analysis.

So what I’m saying in essence is that the driving force of the party in the past two years has been to continue to organize programmes and activities across the country, to be able to make the party visible. In that way, leadership of the party is able to also understand the nuances and the challenges that our party people are facing in various states in the country.

So the secretariat has become a beehive of activities at the national level, and we have also taken our actions and our mission to all the nooks and crannies of the country. .

Almost every week, we have programmes, either in Abuja, or in any of the states. Like this week, we were in Bayelsa to organize a stakeholder engagement and of course, over the weekend, we also have activities that we are going to engage in, in terms of galvanising support for the party.

So for the past two years, I would say that we have been able to make the APC, with the support of Tinubu, the Governors’ Forum, the leadership of the National Assembly, and of course the party stakeholders, to be a party that is visible and that is becoming a veritable electoral machinery to ensure victory.

Also, within the same period, the success rates of the party in the off-cycle election and the byelections that have been done have been within the region of 80 and 85 percent, which I think, even for a student, is a distinction.

So we have been able to ensure that we make our party to become more electorally viable and to be the first choice for the Nigerian people in electoral contests.

In 13 years of existence, your party has produced eight National Chairmen ? Is that progressive, or how would you look at that?

I don’t understand whether the turnover, if I may use that word, of National Chairmen is the barometer for determining whether a party is progressive or not. So the assessment yardstick itself is questionable.

What I know is that circumstances of politics dictate whether somebody will continue as chairman or not. And of course, if somebody decides to follow through with the signed membership, chairmanship of a position, will you force him to continue to work as chairman in order to say that you want to retain progressive mantra.

As far as we are concerned, if there’s any political party that has been able to manage its internal affairs and transition in a very rancour free and very efficient manner, it’s the APC. It’s the largest political party today in Nigeria.

It’s also the most peaceful political party in terms of organization of its affairs and management of transition. So let’s even say the argument is correct. Yes, we have had so many numbers of chairmen, but the transition has been managed in a very peaceful and rancour free manner.

And you can see the seamless transition between our former National Chairman and the present National Chairman, very seamless, no rancor. Within a period of one month, we were able to effect the transition. That shows the consultative nature and inclusive nature of our party.

Recently, the National Organising Secretary said that the party will sell presidential nomination forms to members. That was after the party, at the last NEC meeting that held at the Presidential Villa, agreed that the president is the sole candidate of the party. What is happening?

To the best of my knowledge, the press interview he granted is his personal opinion. I’m the custodian of the record of the party as the National Secretary. The National Working Committee and the NEC has not met to authorise a statement to be made in that regard. But as a member of NWC and as a Nigerian, you are entitled to have your personal opinion.

A position will become a position of the party when any of the recognized organs of the party has taken a decision on the matter. So on the issue of selling forms to other candidates, I’m not aware that the NWC, and I should be aware and I’m in a position to know, that these party organs have met and taken a decision on that matter.

So whatever opinion anybody holds, and everybody is entitled to his opinion, is for now at best, the personal opinion of such an individual, no matter how highly placed.

But a position will become the position of the party once it is given the imprimatur of a resolution that is adopted either at the NEC or at the convention or at the National Working Committee or any other similarly recognized organs of the party. So as far as we are concerned, when we get to the bridge, we’ll cross it. But for now, people are free to express their own opinion.

The APC and in particular Tinubu campaigned on certain issues that he was going to come to do for the Nigerian people Two years down the line, do you think your party has delivered on its campaign promises?

You see, if I speak now, they will say that I’m subjective. But since you have asked me, I will tell you that even those people that are not sleeping over 2027, they know that Tinubu has performed creditably well in several sectors.

And I will give you some of the examples. In the health sector, aside the expansion of the scope of health coverage, the health insurance scheme has also been expanded.

You also have more Primary Healthcare Centers renovated and established across the country. You also have center of excellence, particularly for taking care of people with renal challenges, which of late have become prevalent.

The president has also directed free dialysis for kidney patients all over the country. So the statistics in the area of health showed tremendous achievement on the part of Tinubu. In the area of education, you have seen that in the past two years, and it may look very tenuous, that the incessant strike in the education sector has been abated. That means that our students now have predictable academic cycle.

That is a huge achievement, coupled with the fact that, part of the promises he made was that he will support vulnerable students to access higher education.

NelFund, which was set up by this administration, has given support to not less than 400,000 students from across the country, both with payment of their fees and monthly support for them to be able to access education. I wish I had that when I was in university.

That would have been a serious relief for myself and my parents. And of course, you also see that in terms of curriculum change, just recently the president, through the relevant agencies, has come up with new curriculum to ensure that the quality and nature of education we get is in sync with what will be able to let our students to be properly educated and then be properly utilized for the progress of the government of our society.

Of course, massive investment has gone into education in terms of infrastructure and in terms of also improving the quality of learning in our institution. Then in the area of infrastructure, because the president was able to remove some dysfunctionalities in our economy, particularly with the removal of fuel subsidy and the uniform exchange rate, funds are now available.