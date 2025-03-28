Share

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to destabilize the party in Kaduna State.

SDP National Chairman, Shehu Gabam, made this assertion while reacting to reports that former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is not a member of the party.

Gabam dismissed the claims as “absolutely fake,” saying, “No such name is in our records. He is an APC agent, not SDP.”

The SDP Assistant National Secretary for the North-West Zone, Idris Inuwa, had alleged at a press conference on Friday that El-Rufai was not a member of the SDP.

According to him, El-Rufai’s supposed entry into the party remains a rumor, as he has yet to follow due process.

“It has come to our notice that certain individuals, including Mal. Nasir El-Rufai, are being rumored to have joined the SDP.

“However, neither the Chairman of the Kaduna North Local Government Chapter in Kaduna State nor the leadership of the Unguwar Sarki Ward has any record of these memberships,” Inuwa said.

He advised El-Rufai and his associates to follow proper procedures if they wished to officially become members of the party.

“We advise him and any other interested individuals to follow the proper procedures if they wish to officially become members of the party,” he added.

However, former Governor El-Rufai announced his resignation from the APC and his defection to the SDP on March 10, 2025.

Reacting to Inuwa’s comments, the SDP National Headquarters in Abuja disowned him, noting that he was not known to the party.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba, declared: “The attention of the National Secretariat of our great party, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has been drawn to an impersonation act by one Idris Inuwa, who falsely arrogated to himself the position of Assistant National Secretary, North-West Zone of the party, at a purported press briefing in Kaduna on Thursday, March 28, 2025.

“The general public is hereby formally informed that Idris Inuwa is not known to the party and is not an officer at any level of the party’s structure, whether at the State or zonal level.

“He is an impostor, and his gang should not be taken seriously. His claim should, therefore, be dismissed by the public.

“Inuwa Idris is hereby challenged to publish his membership card and the certificate of return issued to him as Assistant Zonal Secretary, North-West, to prove his claim as an officer of the party.

“The party is not unaware of the desperate moves by certain elements who are undeniably losing out in the unfolding political power dynamics.

“The SDP is not bothered by the shenanigans and smear campaigns aimed at discrediting the party, especially given its rising public acceptance as the credible alternative for national leadership.”

Also reacting, the SDP Kaduna State Publicity Secretary, Darius Kurah, described media reports dismissing El-Rufai’s membership as false and misleading.

“We categorically deny the allegations in the report and reaffirm that the SDP remains committed to its values of transparency, accountability, and inclusivity.

“The party’s leadership has been in discussions with various stakeholders, including former Governor El-Rufai, to explore possibilities of working together to build a better future for Kaduna State.

“The SDP is a democratic party that welcomes individuals from all walks of life who share its vision and values.

“Our membership process is transparent, and any individual who meets the requirements is free to join.

“We urge the public to disregard the misleading report and instead focus on the SDP’s commitment to good governance, economic development, and social justice.

“We are confident that our party will continue to gain momentum and ultimately defeat the current government in 2027.”

