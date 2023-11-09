APC Plans Leadership Award To, Honour, Encourage Members

...President, NASS members, Govs to receive awards

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded arrangements to confer awards to its members in order to encourage them more for performance.

Among those slated for the awards are: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and other members of the National Assembly present and past.

Also to be awarded are former National Chairmen of the party, present and past governors on the platform of the party and other chieftains.

The awards are initiated by the former Commissioner of Information in Kogi State, Dr Tom Ohikere.

Briefing journalists on Thursday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, Ohikere argued that the ceremony billed to hold on November 25 is a symbolic acknowledgement for all the awardees that the party truly appreciates their contributions, what they have done or continues to do for the party.

He said, “The productivity and performance award is to encourage and boost the level of performance by recognizing and appreciating party members and leaders who have distinguished themselves as public officials since the inception of the APC administration in the Federal Republic of Nigeria to stimulate replication by other members.

“Essentially the program is to award chosen party leaders for high performance, higher productivity, achievements, prudent management of resources, milestones and foster the spirit of healthy competition among APC leaders and stakeholders

“The gathering and celebration will underscore the vital role productivity has assured in the global community as productivity is a fundamental determinant of growth, social progress, improved standard of living, economic growth and human development.

“The ultimate aim is to further deepen and strengthen the delivery of democratic dividends at all levels by the APC-led administration for the consolidation and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.”

He explained that the APC Parliamentary Award would be based on the number of constituency projects, motions and bills sponsored by legislators in both National and state Assemblies.

He also dismissed the insinuations that the APC administration has performed woefully, as he said, “We have made tremendous progress in the party.”

He posited that whatever problems or challenges see. On APC government was an accumulated one.