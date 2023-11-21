APC Planning To Turn Nigeria Into One Party State, Silence Judiciary – NNPP Chieftain

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has raised an alarm over an attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to silence the opposition parties through the judiciary, while calling on well-meaning Nigerians and nation’s statesmen to condemn the plan to preserve the fledgling democracy.

Latching on the recent judgements by the Court of Appeals in the case of Zamfara, Kano and Plateau States, Oguntoyinbo in a statement said there was the need for the opposition parties to unite and fight the planned take-over of all states in Nigeria by the ruling party, saying the will of the people should not be pushed aside “by a desperate and greedy party like APC”.

He said: “The recent judgments by the Court of Appeals in the case of Zamfara, Kano and Plateau States have shown that the APC is pushing the nation towards a one-party state.

“In a statement released on Monday, Atiku accused the APC of employing underhanded tactics to ‘snatch, grab and run away with power’. He pointed to a series of controversial rulings in Nassarawa, Kano, Zamfara, and Plateau states, where opposition victories have been overturned in favour of the APC.

“The judiciary under military dictatorship was much more courageous and had better integrity than what we have today. It is obvious that the APC has turned the once respected Nigerian judiciary into a ‘cash and carry’ one where politicians who don’t participate in primaries are named as candidates while actual winners of elections are sacked for flimsy reasons.

“Is it not mysterious that it was the same panel that sat and heard all the election petition cases from Plateau state before the Court of Appeal? How is it that in election cases where the PDP came first and the APC came second, the court ordered that the APC be declared winner while in elections where the PDP came first and Labour Party came second, the courts ordered a rerun in order to give the APC a chance of victory?”

“It is like the APC as a ruling party is trying to ‘capture’ the states it had lost during the elections through the Court of law. Of particular interest is the judgment in respect of Kano state. How can an argument at the tribunal be different from the one at the Appeal Court?

“The issue of party membership that the Appeal Court ruled upon has been argued in many cases and Courts but the rulings on those cases were that party membership issue is an intra-party affair, which doesn’t concern any other person or party. Why is that of Kano different?

“It is surprising that the judgments of the two courts are even different. While the Tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Osadebay nullified the election of Governor Abba Yusuf by declaring 165, 663 of his votes invalid when it held that the ballot papers were not signed nor stamped by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Court of Appeal in its judgment held that Yusuf was not in the membership register of his political party, which has been argued in the past and the judgment was that membership of a candidate rests on the party and its members. Why now has it turned to the business of APC to determine who is a member of NNPP in Kano State?

“The people of Kano know that our party is the leading party in the state and this has been demonstrated in the other elections. NNPP has the highest members of the State Assembly, highest members of the National Assembly from the state and we are with the grassroots”, Oguntoyinbo stressed