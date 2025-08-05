APC: PGF Visits Secretariat, Inspects E-Registration Facilities

As part of preparations for the 2027 general elections, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) on Tuesday visited the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat to inspect the party’s e-registration facilities.

The governors were led by the PGF Chairman and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma. He was accompanied by the governors of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, and Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, Governor Uzodinma said the visit was to assess the progress of the ongoing e-registration exercise and inspect the supporting infrastructure.

“We are here on a working visit. We came to monitor and evaluate the extent of the e-registration exercise, what has been done. We have inspected and conducted a tour of the facilities and are highly impressed with what we saw. We are confident that our e-registration exercise will commence fully any moment from now,” Uzodinma said.

When asked what Nigerians should expect from the new APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, Governor Uzodinma responded, “Look at him here, this handsome tall man, full of energy and intelligence. We are excited and happy with his emergence. He’s exactly what the party needs at this time.”

Reacting to a recent statement by a coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that it would be disastrous for APC to return to power, Uzodinma dismissed the claim, saying, “It is their claim, not ours. I know there are only two parties in Nigeria, All Progressives Congress and Others.”

Also speaking during the visit, the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, described his relationship with the Progressive Governors Forum as very cordial.

“You can see it, it’s exemplary. When it comes to APC, we are united. The way we conduct ourselves in the NEC meetings, the synergy between governors and the party, and the general interaction among members have made APC attractive not just to Nigerians, but to the governors as well,” he said.

He noted that the party’s e-registration initiative would help strengthen internal structures and deepen its connection with supporters nationwide.

“We want to lead in all respects, technology, data, organisation. Through this platform, we will know the number of our supporters, who will vote for us, and where our base is strongest. It will support research, mobilisation, and targeted support for members at all levels,” he added.

On the status of the APC permanent National Secretariat building, Governor Uzodinma confirmed that efforts are ongoing in line with the directive from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is still a work in progress. We are working,” he said.