APC pardons erring leaders, members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) the weekend lifted the suspension on some of its leaders and members in Edo State for allegedly working against the interest of the party in the last general election.

At the meeting held in the Benin residence of Senator Adams Oshiomhole, ex-Deputy Governor Pius Odubu emerged as the leader of the party in Edo South.

A leader of the party, who attended the meeting said: “All suspended members of the party from the unit to ward to local government and state were all told to come back.

“The major reason for the meeting was to unite the party, especially in Edo South, because there is no one person that we can call our leader or a rallying point so on that day of the meeting we were able to install Odubu as the leader of the APC in Edo South so we now have a leader that we can always run to, that can call meetings of the party when necessary.

“The issue of Edo Central also came up, where a leader of the party was tongue lashed for his role in the last election because he was angry. He worked against the party but at the end of the day he was also forgiven, the leader of the party, Oshiomhole said all the suspensions should be lifted.”

The state governorship poll takes place next year.