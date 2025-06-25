APC Outer City Stakeholders Caution Makinde Over Wasteful Spending

Share

The stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the outer city zone of Ibadanland in Oyo state have cautioned Governor Seyi Makinde to prioritize judicious utilization of the enormous resources available to the state at the moment, rather than embarking on wasteful spendings and financial recklessness.

This warning came against the background of the controversies which surrounded the decision of the PDP administration of Gov. Makinde to renovate the Agodi Government House with a whooping sum of N63.5b, as well as, the payment of the sum of N14.3b for the purchase of Instrument Landing System (ILS) meant for the Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan which is being upgraded by the same government which had paid the full project fee of N42billion at the inception and an additional N10billion later.

In a communique issued at the quarterly meeting of the party leaders held at the New Ife road Secretariat of the APC in Egbeda local government on Wednesday, the stakeholders stated that Gov. Makinde’s alleged penchant for disregarding Due Process was not in the interest of the state as his administration has been found to be enmeshed in an unprecedented financial recklessness and profligacy.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Oyo state cannot be said to be rich as things stand today even though Gov. Makinde receives over N22billion from the federal coffers in additional to the close to N10billion monthly internally generated revenue (IGR).

With a debt profile put at about N500billion, the present administration keeps wasting resources which should have been used to plan for a better tomorrow. We get huge allocations on account of the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government but we fail to save for the rainy days.

Among the signatories to the communique are; Alh Kamorudeen Ajisafe JP, Alh. Rasaki Akilapa, Chief Lekan Adeyemo, Alh. Sule Suara, Alh. Isiaka Alimi, Hon. Kunle Jenrade, Comrade Moshood Erubami, Hon. Muniru Adebayo, Alh. Yinka Folarin and Bashorun Billy Ogundele.

Also, the lawmaker representing Oyo Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Yunus Akintunde, attended the meeting in solidarity with the party leaders.

The highpoint of the meeting was the address by a group of eminent progressives from across the state named APC Peace Advocates.

The group led by Chief Wale Ohu and Prince Niran Adeyoju emphasized on love, unity and cooperation among party faithful to facilitate the return of the broom party to power in the state in 2027.

Other members of the group who attended the meeting included; Dr. Akin Onigbinde SAN, Dr. Adepeju Esan, Alh. Bayo Haruna, Prince Gbade Lana, Hon. Hamzat Ogunsola and Engr. Adewale Adeoye.

