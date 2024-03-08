APC: Our Problem Is Lack Of Int’l Democracy, Ganduje Tells Ghana NPP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje has admitted in Ghana that the problem with the party is a lack of internal democracy.

Ganduje, who spoke while on a visit to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Secretariat in Ghana hinged the absence of internal democracy in APC on contending interest.

He however calls for concerted efforts by political parties for proper election monitoring and observation in Africa.

In a statement issued by his chief press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje said, “We can learn from each other to improve our democracy, just like we used to have foreign observers monitoring our elections we can develop a template among ourselves so that political parties can equally visit other African countries to see how elections are been conducted. I think this will help us in nurturing our democracy.

“Today history is being made and repeated, the relationship between the two countries is that of a brotherhood. We want to institutionalize the relationship between the two ruling parties. I want to thank our forefathers for their struggle for independence that has today given birth to our democracy.

I also want to use this opportunity to call on all parties across Africa especially the ruling parties to entrench internal democracy. Because as a ruling party, our first problem is lack of internal democracy due to contending interest in the ruling party.”

In response, according to Olofu’s statement, the National Chairman of the NPP, Mr Ntim thanked his Nigerian counterpart and his entourage for the reciprocal visit, urging both parties to sustain the moment.

Also, during the parley at the National headquarters of the NPP the Chairman of the Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu Agyeman, spoke on the need to end conflicts and insecurity in some parts of Africa, especially in Nigeria.

The Majority Leader of the Parliament Hon. Afenyo Markins equally harped on the need to sustain African values and traditions.

The APC National Chairman had in his entourage to Accra the Deputy National Chairman South, Hon. Emma Eneukwu, Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter, National Legal Adviser, Prof Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana, Chief of Staff, Malam Muhammad Garba, Senior Special Assistant Visual Communications, Aminu Dahiru and Senior Special Assistant on Women Mobilisation, Ngozi Ononiwu.

It would be recalled that the NPP and National Chairman and other party officials visited the APC National Secretariat (Buhari House) late last year.