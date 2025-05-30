APC, Only Viable Platform To Actualise My Guber Ambition, Says Ityoachimin

Share

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Benue state, Godwin Ityoachimin has reaffirmed his membership of the party, saying that it remains the only viable platform to actualise his political ambition

The former governorship aspirant on the platform of the ruling party in the state said he remains convinced that APC has done well over the period it has held sway, expressing the belief that fortunes of the party have continued to improve as manifest in the mass defections into its fold by the opposition

In a statement in Abuja Friday, the APC chieftain told the general public, members of the party and his teeming supporters to discountenance any mischievous information linking him to any political group as it does not represent his political vision

His statement was in reaction to publications in some quarters that he is a member of a political group, NPCG which he described as faceless

“My attention has been drawn to the list in circulation under the auspices of Benue State (NPCG), apparently a purported political coalition group which also featured my name.

‘I wish to state clearly without fear of contradiction that | am not privy to this group and do not belong thereto in anyway, I have never been invited or attended any of their meetings.

“have not authorized or mandated anyone to add me to such a group, whoever did that, did so without my consent

“I am an honourable man, independent and of a sound mind. | cannot therefore be coerced or stampeded to join a group which at best has a very uncertain future. My advise for the handlers is to look elsewhere, | am not for them” the statement read

Ityoachimin who hopes to actualize his ambition come 2027 emphasized that he remain a proud card-carrying member of the APC and has not contemplated political fraternity with any group or persons outside the ruling party.

