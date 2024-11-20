APC: Ondo Election Victory Not Influenced By Tinubu

Share

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje has said the victory recorded by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa at the just concluded election in Ondo State was not influenced by either the presidency or any other external forces.

Ganduje, who stated this when he received the governor-elect at the APC National Secretariat on Wednesday in Abuja, explained that the entire strata of Ondo people voted en masse for the governor across the 18 Local Government Councils.

According to Ganduje, Aiyedatiwa’s victory would not have been made possible but for the eventual unity of purpose and harmonious relationship among all the party chieftains in the state and the grassroot.

The APC National Chairman said the victory recorded by the party in 202 out of 203 wards spoke volumes of the level of acceptability of APC in the state.

The former state governor said: “There is no subterranean support from any quarter. No external influence from the government, the presidency or any other external forces. The election is not the effort of the elites alone. It is not the effort of the middle class alone, it is the effort of also the grassroot.

“This must be an issue that was embraced by all. You enjoyed the support of the electorate in the state. We have to congratulate you on this landslide victory. I know Ondo people are progressives which is why they will cooperate with you.

Expressing optimism that the APC would sustain its winning streak after the end of Aiyedatiwa’s tenure in office, Ganduje charged the governor to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor, late Rotimi Akeredolu.

Ganduje said it behoves on Aiyedatiwa who is conversant with the nooks and crannies of the 18 councils of the state to ensure the even spread of developmental projects and avoid falling into the trap of abandonment of projects in the state.

Speaking earlier, Aiyedatiwa who expressed gratitude to the party and the electorate in Ondo state for their overwhelming support for him in the governorship poll, expressed the hope that the APC would sweep the neighbouring states of Osun and Oyo in the future elections.

The governor adduced the victory recorded by the APC in Ondo and Edo states to Ganduje’s track record of mobilisations, and strategic planning as a politician of repute in the country.

He said: “I cannot but come here to appreciate party the platform that gave me the opportunity to run the race. Come here to stop over to thank you. It’s not a case of being disrespectful not to present my certificate of return to you, but to wait for the return of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The people of Ondo state knew who they wanted and voted for integrity, continuity, and good leadership that we represent with the renewed hope agenda of Mr. President.

“That was what happened when we attained a feat never achieved before. We won in every local government in the state. With the election, the Ondo people spoke clearly and loudly that they voted for APC represented by myself.

“We served within the last 10 months and people have seen the way to go. We made promises and with the massive votes the people gave to us, they have placed a burden on us do more than what did in the last 10 months. After we end our service, the APC will take over from us again to ensure the name of our party will be intact.”

