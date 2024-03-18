APC On Path To Victory In Edo Guber Polls – Tinubu

…as President presents party flag to Okpebholo

President Bola Tinubu has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was on the path to victory in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State.

According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President expressed optimism yesterday at the Presidential Villa during the presentation of the party’s flag to the Edo gubernatorial candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and his running mate, Honourable Dennis Idahosa.

Addressing a gathering of party stalwarts led by the National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, at the State House, the President pledged that the party would stand with the candidates ”like the wall of Gibraltar.”

”If you are happy; we are happy. If you are determined; we are determined. We are going to work with you. We are going to stand with you like the wall of Gibraltar. That is all I can assure you. The party is supreme, but victory is superior and very important,” Tinubu said.

The President commended the leadership of the party in Edo for their efforts towards the success of the candidates and the party.

He particularly lauded Senator Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of the state, for his exemplary leadership.

”Distinguished Senator and our flagbearer, we are putting you forward in order to hold the party in trust for us and achieve victory for us. You and your running mate have been described as giant killers, and you have worked tirelessly with the party leadership,” he said.

The President, while inviting Edo State woman leader, Lady Betty Okoebor, to speak on the party’s readiness for the election, reiterated that with the strong support of women, victory was assured.

”If the women say we are going to win, then we are good to go because they constitute the largest number of voters and the most dedicated,” Tinubu affirmed.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the APC emphasized the unity of purpose within the party towards achieving victory in the election.

”Our candidate is soft-spoken, focused, and an achiever. He is a product that is highly marketable, and I am confident that with him as our flagbearer, we will bring Edo back to our party,” Ganduje said.