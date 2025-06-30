APC Officially Accepts Ganduje’s Resignation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, June 30 announced it has accepted the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje, its former National Chairman.

New Telegraph recalls that Ganduje resigned as the national chairman of the ruling party last week, saying he needed to pay attention to his health.

The party officially acknowledged and accepted his resignation during its 174th National Working Committee (NWC) meeting, presided by the Acting National Chairman Ali Bukar Dalori.

The party expressed gratitude for the outstanding leadership of the former chairman and conveyed wishes for his speedy recovery.

Dalori emphasized that the APC continues to be a large and united family. He pledged to commit himself to collaborating with other NWC members as a cohesive team, with the primary goal of enhancing internal democracy and maintaining the progress that has been made.