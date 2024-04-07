APC: NWC member, workers accuses Ganduje’s aides of corruption

A fresh crisis is brewing in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a member of the National Working Committee (NWC), has accused some aides of the National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, of corruption. According to the NWC member, the aides use the NWC to solicit and collect monies and other things from party members without remitting same to the Working Committee.

The working committee member, who spoke in anonymity, also alleged that some monies that came from the Presidency to the NWC in December through the aides of the National Chairman were not declared, just as another N400 million that came from the PGF was not declared to the NWC. The member went further to state that all these are few of the many sins of the aides of the National Chairman. According to him, the party should regulate the number of aides a National Chairman should have as the blank cheque of aides to the office the National Chairman was causing much problem to the NWC and finances of the party. He also alleged that the aides of the National Chairman collect salaries and allowances and also use their offices to hoodwink unsuspecting party members.

Also, he accused them of playing roles during party primaries, which were inimical to the NWC. The Working Committee member said: “I have it on good authority that the Presidency gave a huge amount of money to the NWC members for December celebration and that the PGF also gave N40 million. “I also got information that the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, extended financial goodwill to the NWC and it was not declared.

Also, he accused them of playing roles during party primaries, which were inimical to the NWC. The Working Committee member said: "I have it on good authority that the Presidency gave a huge amount of money to the NWC members for December celebration and that the PGF also gave N40 million. "I also got information that the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, extended financial goodwill to the NWC and it was not declared.

It said: “All DisCos shall set up a portal by 10th April 2024 on their website that allows all customers to check their current Bands by entering their meter or account numbers. “All customers wrongly billed at the new rate should be refunded through energy tokens no later than Thursday 11th April 2024, and file evidence of compliance with the Commission by 12th April 2024.

"The Commission shall monitor compliance with the requirements listed above and shall continue to provide support to all stakeholders as required." Chairman's aides have the information, they would go for those things on behalf of the NWC. "The aides in the office of the National Chairman are giving much burden on the party and the works of the NWC."

Also, a staff of the National Secretariat, alleged that the Presidency gave a N100 million for the staff and the Minister of Works gave N20 million and they didn’t get anything. The staff accused the NWC of embezzling the money. The staff said: “We have on good authority that the Presidency gave the staff N100 million and another N20 million came from the Minister of Works but unfortunately, we did not see anything.

“This party is like the country as one successive NWC members are worse than the former.” When Sunday Telegraph called the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, to respond to the allegations, he asked one of our correspondents to do a Short Message Service to him as he could not be responding to questions without knowing the person he was talking with. The correspondent did and he promised to get back. He did not and subsequent calls to his telephone number, which he called active line went unanswered. SMS messages sent to him to remind him of his promise too were not answered for three weeks. Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, who Morka passed the questions to, initially said he would get in touch with the News Editor, only to turn around and threaten our Correspondent, who covers the APC that they would sue Sunday Telegraph, should the story be published. Two days after, he was called to either confirm or deny the story, he did not pick the calls and the WhatsApp message sent to his line was not replied. A further attempt to get his response two weeks ago was made but his reply was that a newspaper should not publish everything it hears.