APC Not Religious Party, Says Adamawa APC Christian Youth Group

The Adamawa State chapter of the APC Christian Youths has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is neither a Muslim nor a Christian party but a national platform built on unity, inclusiveness and shared national interest.

The group made the declaration on Saturday in Yola during a press conference to announce the formation of the Adamawa State APC Christian Youths, with the State Coordinator, Mr Joseph Mwadiyale, addressing journalists.

Mwadiyale said the APC was not founded on religious lines and remains open to all Nigerians irrespective of faith, ethnicity or background. He explained that the core mission of the newly formed group is to strengthen unity within the party and encourage broader participation of Christian youths at both the state and national levels.

According to him, the group was formed to address persistent misconceptions in some quarters that the APC is dominated by or meant for a single religious group. He noted that such perceptions, particularly among some Christian communities, have negatively affected trust, participation and engagement in the party.

He stressed that the APC is a national party guided by the principles of inclusiveness, justice, fairness and equal opportunity, adding that its ideology does not support religious exclusion in any form.

Mwadiyale explained that the APC Christian Youths group was created as a constructive platform to promote unity within the party, encourage the active participation of Christian youths in APC activities, bridge communication gaps between the party and Christian communities, and correct misinformation through continuous dialogue and engagement.

He clarified that the group was not intended to divide the party along religious lines but to strengthen it through broader inclusion, mutual understanding and collective responsibility.

The coordinator commended the leadership of the APC in Adamawa State for recognising and accommodating the group, describing the move as evidence that the party remains open to youths and Christians alike. He, however, called for greater inclusion of youths in party programmes, decision-making processes, mobilisation activities and leadership development initiatives.

Mwadiyale said Christian youths are energetic, educated and willing to serve, and when fully integrated into party structures, they can contribute significantly to grassroots mobilisation, party organisation and electoral success.

He assured the APC leadership of the group’s loyalty and commitment to the unity, growth and victory of the party in Adamawa State, while urging Christian youths across the state to embrace the APC and reject narratives of exclusion.

He also called on Christians to participate actively in the ongoing nationwide APC e-membership registration exercise, which began on January 5, 2026, across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. He urged existing members to validate their membership and encouraged new members aged 18 and above, both Christians and Muslims, to register.

Describing the APC as the party committed to repositioning Nigeria, Mwadiyale said the party under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains focused on national development and stability.