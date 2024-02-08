APC Not Bothered by PDP’s Incumbency in Edo –Morka

Felix Morka is the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on the Edo State gubernatorial election, why the APC will ensure a level playing ground for the aspirants, issues around the nomination and expression of interest fee, among others, ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Can you speak about the primary of your party in Edo State ahead of the gubernatorial election?

The stakeholders of our party in Edo State have expressed a preference for a direct mode of the primary election and the party considered that, and at the end of the meeting, it was agreed that it will be used for the primary.

Can you tell us more about the undertaken signed by aspirants to avoid court redress post-election?

There is no such thing as an undertaken. What the party is simply saying is encouraging the aspirants to put the interest of the party above their aspirations, to work collaboratively to ensure that the process is smooth and deliver the objective of having a candidate who enjoys wider support of members of the party in the state. It is not an undertaken. Nobody is asking anyone to sign any undertaken. The party is urging the aspirants to avoid areas that will lead them to court. We want to deploy internal mechanisms that we have before, during and after the election.

Are you saying that the deputy national publicity secretary got it wrong when he said that a letter of undertaken will be attached to the nomination forms, which aspirants are expected to sign to indicate that whatever the outcome of the primary election, they will not oppose it?

I am the national publicity secretary and I am telling you that we are not requiring anyone to sign any undertaken, rather we are telling the aspirants to be respectful and responsible, observing the utmost party discipline, so that at the end of the day, we will have a rancor-free primary that will produce a candidate and all the other aspirants and other stakeholders in the party will rally round and support him in the main election. The party is a democratic party. We are not trying to arm-twist anybody not to go to court. We are simply suggesting and strongly appealing that they should put the party’s interest first, so that we can have a harmonious outing at the primary, and which energy we will carry into the campaigns and hopefully into the election because we desire to win back Edo State come the next election.

What should we be anticipating before the primary election?

Before the primary, we expect that the aspirants will come forward and purchase their forms and go ahead before the short time that we have to make their case before members, who will participate in the primary and tell them why they should be supported to become the candidate of the party. Of course, they should prepare for the primary itself and do so with utmost decorum, exercising full discipline. Like I said earlier, observing peace and ensuring that the process is rancor-free as much as possible.

I’m wondering if the decision not to zone the ticket is okay with politicians from Edo Central and Edo South senatorial zones, who believe that it is their turn to produce the next governor of the state. Have their opinions been taken into consideration?

The stakeholders meeting that I referred to, was an inclusive stakeholders’ meeting of all the key actors in these engagements in Edo State. The majority if not all the aspirants to the office of the governor and all the key officials and leaders of the party were at the meeting. The decision not to zone was taken in the fullest consultation with these leaders. So, I do believe that everyone who wants to participate will participate and we are urging that every individual who is involved should respect the rules of the game and play fairly. As the party has assured, we will ensure a level playing field for all the participants. Hopefully, someone who emerges will enjoy the full support of the other aspirants and the generality of the members of the party going into the main election.

You mentioned APC wanting to retake Edo State, which is currently a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state. How much of a threat is Philip Shaibu, knowing the way politics works since Edo has been under the control of PDP for quite some time now?

We don’t see him as a threat, quite frankly, even though he is the incumbent deputy governor of the state. One of the legacies of the Godwin Obaseki admin- istration in the state is the rift, rancour and intractable feud between himself and his deputy. Already, the governor and his deputy have compromised not just by the feud but also by their lack of performance in the governance of Edo State. So, we look at it from the totality of all of it. Obaseki has done nothing but fight his deputy, who is an aspirant in the coming contest. We are not concerned about his incumbency because I do not think Shaibu has anything to offer. He barely worked with his governor. They barely accomplished anything. They have promoted a high taste among the people of Edo State for a change. I think our party has a massive chance and we are hoping that come that election, we will prevail.

You talked about aspirants putting the party first and not running to the courts but should explore internal dispute resolution mechanism. Has the APC dealt with the issues that always bring conflict during primaries; issues of money politics, imposition of candidates and the like?

APC is a very strong and a healthy party and we have done our homework well.

Can you give us a reason for the large number of aspirants vying for the ticket of the party?

It shows that the party is doing well in Edo State. It shows that the party is positioned to compete strongly in the election. It shows that the party is healthy and people can come in to engage. I think it attests to the confidence that they have that the party will be able to provide them with the level playing field that they require to compete to the utmost. We are very happy about that number but having said that, at the stakeholders meeting that we had, we did again emphasize to them that they may be on their own without the party seeking to dictate or foist any kind of outcome. So, they were advised to go back and consult among themselves to agree to prune down on their own in an organic fashion without any hand, seen and unseen, from Abuja to mediate that.

So, if they come back to us in the end, maybe out of 29, a certain number decides to pick up the forms and proceed to contest the primary, we will also welcome that. We are very open if the 29 want to contest, we are ready to offer all of them a level playing field, especially given that this mode is the direct mode. It is not just the Electoral College; every member who is eligible and qualified will have the franchise to vote and elect any aspirant of his or her choice. All the aspirants are in this and we are ready to manage the process as fairly and transparently as possible.

How sensitive is your party is to the yearnings of the people that you seek to lead in Edo State and even the entire country, considering the economic hardship that Nigerians are going through. Why was the nomination and expression of interest fees tagged at N50 million at a time when things are so hard for Nigerians, and hat message do you think this sends to the people of Edo State in this harsh economic situation?

This was the point that came up for public discussion when we had our pre-election earlier in the buildup to the 2022/2023 elections. This same key structure was prescribed for those seeking to compete for the office of governor. We have maintained our position that when you as a member of our party, seek to compete to be elected to a high office like that of a governor, we expect that you have followers and followership, people who will support you. We are not saying that these individuals should go to their bank accounts and pull out N50 million to purchase both the expression of interest and nomination forms. We are saying, go out to your party members, those who you are hoping will choose you as their favourite candidate and appeal to them to source for funds.

Everywhere in the world, aspirants seeking public office raise money from those who buy into their vision. This is democracy, if you want to vie and you don’t have any money, if you are good enough and you are that strong, you should be able to persuade those who support you. They will assist you raise money. N10 here and N5 there will help.

This is not the usual practice. This will give the impression that politics is for those who have the deepest pockets. People are also looking at the quality of the aspirants put up for nominations and elections. What are your thoughts?

I don’t think it poses a problem as to the quality of the aspirants or candidates. How does it pose a problem to the quality of the aspirants or candidates? If you want to aspire in that office and you know it will cost N50 million; like I said, if you have the money and you decide to buy, that is also good to pull out your own money. If you know that you have something good to offer to your people and you do not have the money, you may also go to them and ask for support. Either way the people support you, it shows that they are buying into your vision and believe in your credibility and capacity to vie for that office. You said that this is not the practice. That could be true but that ought to be the practice because that is the practice in most advanced democracies where people raise money to support candidates and aspirants. Barack Obama didn’t have hundreds of millions of dollars when he decided to vie for the U.S. presidency, but systematically, he appealed for funding.

He raised the money, won the primary and also won the presidential election. We have an evolving democracy and this is one aspect of the evolution of democracy, so we cannot afford to push that aside. Yes, it sounds like a lot of money and the average person may not be comfortable to come up with such an amount of money, but we must engage these difficult questions and we shouldn’t be waiting for everybody to say that. Even if we charge N20 million it is still a lot of money that many people will not be comfortable with. So, it is not really about money. If you don’t have the money, you can reach out to your supporters. I am quite sure that some of these aspirants in Edo State are doing just that already and we wish them well.