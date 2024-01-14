APC: No Politics, Arrangements In Kano Guber Election Rulings

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed insinuations that the Kano State governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court Tribunal rulings were influenced by the party.

The APC Deputy National Organizing Secretary, Chidi Duru who made the clarification over the weekend said there were no politics or arrangements in the rulings of the three layers of the courts.

Some members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and others had insinuated that the rulings of the Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court Tribunal were influenced by APC. They had also alleged that APC was plotting to influence the Supreme Court ruling.

However, according to the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, the Governorship tribunal and the Appeal Court Tribunal that ruled in favour of APC in the Kano State did so based on their understanding of the law and issues.

In line with that, he quipped that the Supreme Court Election Petition Appeal saw the issues and the law differently and ruled in favour of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

He therefore stressed that the ruling of the Supreme Court has restored the dignity of the Judiciary.

Fielding questions from journalists on the different layers of the ruling of the Kano State State governorship petition tribunal, he said, “So, it does not and in any way denigrate one section of the arms of the judiciary against the other.

“And it is in the wisdom of our founding fathers that we have these various layers of adjudication processes; that first, if you err at the trial court, then those at the higher court may then look at it and find a different understanding base on the understanding that they have. I did not see any politics in it.

“I did not also see any arrangement on the basis of that. What did happen was that at the trial court, they understood the fact differently, at the Court of Appeal they also understood it but more importantly at the Supreme Court which is the final arbiter in the judicial process, a different understanding was given to it and a pronouncement was made accordingly.”

Commenting further on the issue, Duru said, “Law is what it is. Law is based on law and then on facts and if for anything, I want to believe that we should applaud our judiciary for again rising up to the occasion and then espousing the law in a way that Nigerians are confident that you can actually take your differences and grievances to an impartial arbiter and there will be justice dispensed in a way that is satisfactory to all parties involved.

“It is also commendable in a way that it also suggests that even if there is suspicion of interference in the arm of government, today’s ruling and exposition on the part of the judiciary also did show that they are essentially independent.

“It gives confidence to both the political actors that the only way you can win an election really and frankly is to reach the electorate; to canvass your views, your ideas and your ideals, share your manifestos with them and then when you win, you win fair and square.

“I also want to believe and think that as time goes on and in the next election the incentive to go to court believing that somehow along the line you could use the back door channel to wrestle an electoral victory that you could not get through the ballot box may become a disincentive for litigants and then candidates for go through the window of the judiciary to see if they can get a judgement. So in my view, I think it is a moment for Nigerians to be happy.

“I also believe that it has in a way caused tension in the country. It is not a matter of whether is APC, PDP Labour or NNPP. The reality is that as we all know, the any way other way or place to appeal is God but as far as the institutions of man are concerned, the final arbiter has spoken in all elections that we were thrashed out today and is essentially commendable.”

Speaking on the governorship elections coming up in Anambra, his state next, he said, “There will be an election not just in Anambra next year but there will be an election in the next six to seven months, particularly in Edo state and Ondo state and after that, it will be the off-season election in Anambra state.

“And the party is working harder to see and make sure that as a minimum we will win the two states that are available this year. Everything is being done, one is to make sure that we have credible primaries that will throw up our gubernatorial candidate in both elections, whether it is in Edo state or Ondo state.

“What this is supposed to teach us is, unless we have a candidate that appeals to the people, then you will not be able to find that appeal that would attract the electorate to vote for the candidate in the ultimate election.

“It is easy to win a primary election because you can conjecture some platforms on the basis of which a favoured candidate can emerge but thereafter that candidate will now have to face the electorate. So as a principle, the National Working Committee (NWC) has come to the conclusion that we must allow free, fair, transparent primaries to throw the candidate of the party in the two elections in question.

“I am sure that because you must have read the recently released schedule of election timetable for Edo state and the primaries will hold in February and we are holding a stakeholders’ meeting with all the gladiators, the stakeholders, the critical stakeholders in Edo state and I am sure you will be informed of that meeting where the party will address the stakeholders and inform the stakeholders of the need and necessity to have a free and fair election where a proper candidate and candidate that is appealing will emerge at our congress.”