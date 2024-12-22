APC: Nigeria’s Emerging Hegemony?

Share

There has been in recent time defection of members of the opposition parties into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and fears that the party is turning the country into a behemoth. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM in this write-up looks at the possibility of the country becoming a one-party state and its consequences

One major problem of the Nigeria political culture is that it lacks ideology. It lacks ideology because the players do not believe in any other thing except that they are in power or they are part of the government in power. With this kind of mindsets for the politicians, it is not difficult to see politicians defecting from one party to another, creating a semblance of one-party system in the nation’s political system.

This did not start with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) but with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in 2003. Before the 2003 general election, the ruling party then believed that for it to win the presidential election, it must railroad many other states led by opposition parties into the PDP as the party at the national level level.

It was this concept that made all the states in the South-West, except Lagos State, to be won by the PDP in the 2003 general election. Before this time, the zone was governed by the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

The governors of AD then in the zone were: Segun Osoba (Ogun), Bisi Akande (Osun), Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Lagos), Lam Adesina (Oyo) and Adebayo Adefarati (Ondo).

But in 2003, the One lost five of its states to the ruling party at the center, the PDP. The states lost to PDP were: Ogun, (Senator Gbenga Daniel), Osun (Olagunsoye Oyinlola), Ekiti ( Ayo Fayose), Oyo (Senator Rasheed Ladoja) and Ondo (Olusegun Agagu). It was only Lagos that AD retained and the governor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was christened “the only man standing. “It was also that way in the North, where the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) lost some states to the ruling party. However, it was not so in the South East as PDP lost a state, Anambra State to APGA. Though, this was realized through a court ruling.

For such railroading of political parties and individuals into the ruling party, it was easy then for former President Olusegun Obasanjo to win his second term. However, this was not common with the former President Goodluck Jonathan led PDP government and former President Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

Coming to the present administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ruling party is facing serious opposition and is doing everything to make sure it does not lose in 2027. The North that voted for the present government is disenchanted with the performance of the present government, therefore considering an opposition that might defeat the ruling party in 2027.

You hear both individuals and groups from the North crying out and criticizing the present government on low performance and lopsidedness appointments.

For instance, they have criticized the President for appointing only persons from the South West into the finance and economic sector of the country. They have also criticized the low performance of the government in curbing insecurity, especially in the North.

But the ruling party seems more concerned with winning the 2027 general election than attending to criticisms of low performances.

In doing this, they have been accused of using state powers to win off-seasons governorship elections in states like Kogi, Edo and Ondo.

To the opposition parties the victories of the ruling party in those states were undeserving, giving the performances of the government.

In Edo State, many believe that the ruling party snatched the state from the opposition PDP with state might and the reason to them is the ruling party trying to increase the number of its states ahead of 2027. The PDP is still in the tribunal against the APC over the outcome of the result.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is being accused by the opposition of doing the bidding of the ruling party in off season elections. Many have accused the INEC of rigging the Edo and Ondo states in favour of the ruling party.

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo speaking recently said, “Political parties are going through hell. All these party crises are being engineered. INEC should have a way of ensuring smooth development of opposition parties. Vibrant opposition is the oxygen in our democracy. If you remove the oxygen, our democracy would not breathe.”

In line with the Kano State Deputy Governor’s thoughts, opposition parties have accused the ruling party of causing crises in the opposition parties, aiming to make the country a one-party state.

This view was recently expressed by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the PDP and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara. Wabara, who accused APC of plotting to turn the country into a one-party state, said it would be resisted.

Allegations are also against the ruling party of planting moles in the opposition parties in order to destabilize them. Some people believe that the ruling party is responsible for the crisis in PDP, Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

According to a chieftain of APC, Musa Sa’idu, how can the Minister of FCT, Nyesome Wike be serving in the present government and be deciding what happens in PDP. “Such an act is to destabilize the opposition party,” he said.

He further stated that it is obvious that Wike is planted in PDP to destabilize the party. He also alleged that the allegation that members of the PDP who are former governors, consider for Ambassadorial positions is to weaken the party.

According to him, the exodus of opposition party members into APC would be the undoing of the ruling party.

On the party of LP, a former supporter of the Obidient Movement, Donu Kogbara, has expressed disappointment in the detection of members from the party, attributing it to “organisational crisis” in the party.

In her recent interview on Arise TV, she noted the recent defections from the Labour Party, calling the party “a sinking ship,” and said the defections were an inevitable result of the party’s internal crisis. She added that politicians, including those within the LP, are now primarily focused on their own survival.

“Rats have always deserted sinking ships, so the Labour Party should say goodbye to those five lawmakers that recently defected from the party. They’re entitled to do what they want, if it’s within the law, which I’m not even sure it is,” Kogbara said. “But for me, the Labour Party is clearly in crisis. We had all that drama around their chairmanship and the traitor who was on the take from outside elements.”

In NNPP the crisis is also festering as the party has been factionalized with court judgment in favour of Major Agbo led executive. The courts have been accused of giving judgement in favour of the ruling party in the party crisis.

According to Mazi Ndubusi, when a party in crisis is in court, the court always gives judgment that would be in favour of the ruling party. “What this means is that the ruling party also uses the courts to destabilize the opposition parties,” he said.

Arguing further, Ndubusi said such court rulings are what could make PDP, LP, NNPP or any other party when their members in the National Assembly or State Assemblies defect to APC. He accused the courts of assisting the APC to turn the country into one party state.

Lesson from Ghana

Speaking after observing the Ghanian election recently, INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu frowned at Nigerian politicians’ penchant jumping from one party to another while in other climes their counterparts stay put in the same party and return to power. He was buoyed by the return of former President John Dramani Mahama and candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Coalition (NDC) who won the Ghanaian presidential election.

Yakubu said: “Rarely in Ghana do you see people moving from one party to another with every general election. There are people who have supported political parties for many years. So, whether the party is in power or in opposition, they stick to the political party.”

Former presidential spokesman, Mr. Segun Adeniyi, expressed the same view, stating that Nigerian politics is dictated by expediency rather than principle. He wrote: “Many of the politicians who were either in the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or Labour Party (LP) before the last election have moved to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). In a milieu in which public service has been reduced to ‘eating’, a politician can be a PDP member in the morning, decamp to the LP in the afternoon and by evening, he could be attending the APC meeting as the board of trustees’ chairman!

“In the past few days, five LP members and one PDP member in the House of Representatives have decamped to the APC. Quite naturally, the one who attracted the most attention is Donatus Matthew, the commercial motorcycle (Okada) rider who defeated a fourth-term member in Kaura Federal Constituency of Kaduna State. When you move from riding Okada to cruising around in a N160 Million SUV within a matter of weeks, what is the big deal about dumping the party on which you came to power, even if the law is not on your side?”

Not yet Uhuru

But the former Director General of the Voice of Nigeria and a Chieftain of the APC, Osita Okechukwu, however, defended his party against allegation of turning the country into a behemoth

Okechukwu in a recent statement accused the opposition PDP of being responsible for their own woes. Responding to former Senate President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara’s vow that any attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to turn Nigeria into a one-party state, would be vigorously resisted, he stated unequivocally that the blame game dished out to APC by Senator Adolphus Wabara and Co who dug the grave of the PDP is misplaced in all materials particular.

According to him, the nemesis of Wabara and others deliberate crass breach of presidential rotation convention between north and south, albeit PDP’s Constitution; namely Obi’s Labour Party, Kwankwaso’s NNPP and Wike’s Masquerade are alive and breathing, with open arms admitting defector-exits from PDP, there is no valid fear of one-party state in Nigeria.

He however maintained that blame game from BOT Chairman is no solution provider, therefore PDP should earnestly introspect on how best to pick the pieces of the party that is dangerously sinking.

In all these some APC members believe that the party might experience implosion that might cause its lost in 2027. They have argued that the opposition PDP started when it was in power as it worked against the existence of other political parties. For them, APC might experience the same stroke.

To buttress this, a former chieftain of the APC, Salihu Lukman recently in a letter address to former President Olusegun Obasanjo asked him and other past leaders to rescue the country out from the hands of the APC.

Lukman is of the opinion that politicians should bury their ambitions by coming together to take away power from APC. Any short of this to him would not give the expected result of defeating APC in 2027.

Professor Anthony Killa, an expert in Strategy and Development described the development as a dangerous one for Nigeria. According to him, it is an indication that Nigeria politicians lack both ideas and ideology, but are driven by pocket and pecuniary interests.

“Defection is bad for our democracy, because one of the duties of the opposition is to present alternative ideas, and work to return to power, not to defect. You don’t see politicians in the UK defecting from Conservatives to Labour, nor do you see Democrats in the United States defecting to Republicans. They remain in their respective party and are often returned to power,” he said.

